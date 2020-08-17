Reports of the buyout sparked an inquiry from the presiding officers of the Maryland General Assembly, both Democrats, who questioned the payout and on Friday announced plans to hold hearings.
Hogan (R) said in a statement Monday that he accepted McGrath’s resignation “with regret.”
“I recognize that this was a difficult decision for Roy, but I understand and respect his reasons for making this decision,” Hogan said. “I have always known Roy to be someone of the highest character, and I wish him well in his future endeavors.”
In the same news release, McGrath issued a statement saying, “this entire topic is simply the sad politics of personal destruction, and right now, we cannot afford unnecessary distractions from the critical work the governor and his team are doing. For this reason, I have advised the governor that I am exiting state service.”
Hogan named his longtime aide and current lobbyist Keiffer Mitchell to be acting chief of staff. Mitchell, a Baltimore Democrat and former delegate and city councilman, has worked for Hogan since the governor took office in 2015. Mitchell comes from a well-known Baltimore family of civil rights leaders.
McGrath said he was returning to the private sector. Before becoming Hogan’s chief of staff, McGrath was the executive director of the Maryland Environmental Service, a unique division of state government that operates as a private nonprofit organization. It handles environmental and public works projects such as dredging operations.
Hogan had nominated McGrath as head of the agency, a job that requires Senate confirmation. McGrath had also worked as a deputy chief of staff and a senior adviser to the governor.