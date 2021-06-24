The lawsuit also aims to obtain benefits for people who have filed unemployment claims, but have not yet received payments.
“Today, one year after the initial pandemic lockdown, there are still thousands of Marylanders who have not yet received a dime of unemployment insurance,” Sharon Black, who represents UWU, said at a news conference. “To add insult to injury, Gov. Hogan has announced that he is cutting off the additional federal benefits months early.”
The decision by Hogan (R) means that starting July 3 people who lost their jobs during the pandemic in Maryland will not be able to apply for mixed earners unemployment compensation, pandemic emergency unemployment compensation and pandemic unemployment, which aided gig workers and others who would not usually qualify for aid.
People getting unemployment checks also must once again prove they are looking for new jobs.
Across the United States, at least 24 other states with Republican governors have taken similar steps to cut off the enhanced benefits before the federal Sept. 6 end date.
The widespread availability of coronavirus vaccines and a growing worker shortage made the additional benefit of $300 a week unnecessary, Hogan said.
According to the state Department of Labor, the decision will impact nearly 250,000 people. Hogan’s decision has sparked protests from unemployed workers and labor leaders, and condemnation from Democratic elected officials.
The lawsuit was filed against Hogan and Labor Secretary Tiffany Robinson. It questions the legality of Hogan’s decision to revoke residents’ rights to the federal assistance before the September deadline, saying it violated state and federal law.
Six claimants named in the lawsuit either have not received their benefits or were disqualified or placed “on-hold” for months without explanation or hearing. Some were charged with attempting to defraud the unemployment insurance system, also without explanation or hearing, the lawsuit says.
Michael Ricci, a spokesman for Hogan, said the governor has no intention of reversing his decision.
“Go anywhere in the state right now, and employers will tell you their top challenge is finding enough workers,” Ricci said in an email. “In fact, there are more jobs available now than ever before. . . . All of this points to the conditions of opting out of the program.”
Earlier this week, a legislative oversight panel questioned Robinson about the end of the benefits and ongoing problems with the state’s beleaguered unemployment system, which has frustrated applicants and caused delays in payments.
Ricci blamed part of the department’s problems on an “onslaught of fraudulent claims each week” and a state law that requires applicants to go through an adjudication process. The state said that more than 500,000 claims were deemed “potentially fraudulent” due to identity theft since May. But it has provided few details.
The suit seeks an injunction to prevent Hogan from revoking the benefits before the federal deadline. It also asks the court to declare the right of the claimants to withheld unemployment insurance benefits and speedy adjudication and communication with the state’s labor department on insurance claims.
“Now is not the time to slash essential benefits,” Alec Summerfield, the attorney representing the case, said at the conference. “People who have worked for decades now cannot afford to put food on the table. This is a disgrace.”
