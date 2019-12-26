In May, it will relocate that campus to a 28,500-square-foot space in the Silver Spring building, which was renamed Inventa Towers after the departure of Discovery Communications last year.

The university plans to expand its staff from 26 to 38 employees, a news release from the county said.

AD

Discovery Communications, the multi-billion-dollar company behind shows like Shark Week and the popular cable channels TLC and Animal Planet, was a driver of Montgomery’s economic revival in the 1990s, employing thousands in its headquarters at the intersection of Georgia Avenue and Colesville Road.

AD

Its relocation to New York was a “shot across the bow” for the region, Bob Buchanan, chairman of the Economic Development Corp, said at the time.

The county has been working with the building’s new owners, Foulger-Pratt and Cerberus Capital Management, to find tenants. In May, the D.C.-based Children’s National Health System became the first new occupant, signing a 15-year lease for 140,000 square feet of space.

AD

The deal with Ana G. Méndez University comes asMontgomery County Council President Sidney Katz (D-District 3) and County Executive Marc Elrich (D) work on an ambitious plan to boost economic development in the county.

The two leaders spent the last few months of 2019 going on a “listening tour” to gather feedback and ideas from constituents, Katz said in an interview. They plan to unveil details of new initiatives and policies in January.

AD