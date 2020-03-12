The legislature’s end was five days late but seemed an eon from its opening in January. Flush with the power of new majorities, Democrats used the 65-day session to move the state decisively to the left, leading the South in areas such as renewable energy mandates, protections for women, minorities and workers, and broader access to voting.

But some lawmakers worried that the state budget approved and sent to the governor on Thursday was a relic from a stronger, more optimistic economy. This week’s huge stock market losses and concern about a slowdown in retail, tourism and manufacturing led the Senate to debate the extraordinary step of postponing a vote on the budget.

“There’s been a dramatic change in our economy,” Sen. Stephen D. Newman (R-Bedford) argued on the Senate floor. “I’m concerned for Virginia.”

“It’s true that we’re in troubling and uncertain times,” Sen. Janet D. Howell (D-Fairfax), chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, replied. “[But] I don’t think there’s any need for us to act precipitously.”

Howell cited the historically high levels of the state’s rainy-day reserve funds in the new budget — about $2 billion — as insurance against downturn, and suggested that not passing the budget now might affect Virginia’s jealously guarded AAA bond rating.

Instead, Howell and other Democrats said they would stay in close contact with Northam over the coming month as he makes final decisions on signing and amending the budget. Northam could suggest changes if the economy is clearly tanking; the legislature reconvenes April 22 to take up any vetoes or proposed amendments.

“This is a pandemic. This is a tremendous health crisis and we’re concerned about that,” House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn (D-Fairfax) said. “But does it take away from what all that we accomplished for Virginians? No. We had a very successful session.”

The House and Senate both passed the budget Thursday with bipartisan — but not unanimous — approval. Clashes between the two chambers had prevented the General Assembly from adjourning as scheduled Saturday.

The plan sent to Northam (D) reflects the liberal priorities that powered Democrats through the session, but retains some of the fiscally conservative traditions of recent Republican leadership.

State employees would get a 3 percent bonus the first year of the budget and a 3 percent salary hike in the second — unless the state misses revenue projections. State police would see a 2 percent pay raise the first year and a 3 percent raise the second.

The plan includes money for the state portion of a 2 percent pay raise for public school teachers in both years of the budget, along with extra support in other areas of education to free up local money for salaries. There’s also money for freezing tuition at public colleges and universities for the coming year.

The Senate got funding included for building a tunnel to the Capitol from the new General Assembly office building, which is under construction.

Based on big revenue estimates — which went up more than $200 million just last month — the budget is more generous than any in recent years. It includes $1.2 billion in new funding for transportation and $1.4 billion for public education, including more than $100 million for early-childhood initiatives.

In inflation-adjusted dollars, the K-12 spending gets the state back to where it was in 2008 — just before the recession.

The legislature’s budget plan shows the impact of several policy changes passed this year. It includes extra money to cover the cost of a higher minimum wage, which a measure passed by the legislature would raise a bit every year until hitting $15 per hour in 2023.

It covers the start-up cost of a state-run health-care exchange, which would ultimately be self-funding, and adds money under Medicaid to increase reimbursements to doctors and create an adult dental insurance plan.

There is funding for 10 new positions in the State Police, most of them tied to new gun control laws such as universal background checks, extreme risk protective orders and limiting handgun purchases to one per month. The state attorney general’s office would get three new positions to handle complaints under a new Virginia Human Rights Act, which sets out protections for women, minorities and LGBT people.

The State Lottery will need more than 100 new positions to oversee the new sports betting and casino operations legalized in bills passed this year.

Though Democrats cheered when the budget passed the House, some acknowledged that the euphoria of earlier in the session had been tempered by recent events. Lawmakers in the crowded Capitol joked about elbow bumps and hand sanitizer as they monitored news of school closures and the cancellation of the ACC basketball tournament.

“We’re monitoring the situation and it’s still a little fluid, and if we need to come back and make adjustments we will,” Sen. Jennifer L. McClellan (D-Richmond) said. “But this budget sets out what our priorities are, and I think those priorities aren’t going to change.”

Sen. Scott A. Surovell (D-Fairfax) called it a “historic session” and said the state is prepared for any downturn.

