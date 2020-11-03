“God,” said voting station volunteer Andrew D’Abbraccio, mostly to himself, rubbing his arms to stay warm outside a Northern Virginia polling precinct early in the morning. “I’ve never seen it this empty in a presidential election.”

In Maryland, DeLayfette Burnside, 25, strolled into Patuxent Valley Middle School in Howard County wearing a red hoodie, black sweatpants and a white KN95 mask to cast his first vote ever. There were no lines, and Burnside wanted the experience of seeing his ballot counted. He said he didn’t trust mailing in his ballot or placing it in a drop box.

“I felt like anybody could take it and switch it up,” Burnside said. “I wanted to be sure.”

At Spring Hill Recreation Center in McLean, Andrew Baca, 25, breezed through the voting process and called it “weirdly quick for how much drama” led up to the election.

The coronavirus pandemic and new early voting laws in Virginia prompted an unprecedented shift toward casting ballots early, which has also created widespread uncertainty about when all those early ballots may be counted.

Before the polls opened Tuesday, early voting in D.C., Virginia and Maryland totaled more than 75 percent of the turnout in 2016. In the District, it was more than 90 percent.

City elections officials said morning turnout Tuesday was lower than expected, but they called it an indicator of early voting’s success, after a disastrous June primary.

“Just like everywhere in the country, we’ve pushed early voting and it’s making a huge difference,” said D.C. Board of Elections Chairman D. Michael Bennett.

Maryland elections officials said 140,000 people had voted statewide by 11 a.m. on Tuesday, a fraction of the 2.4 million who cast ballots before Election Day. Deputy Elections Administrator Nikki Baines Charlson said it was impossible to say whether Tuesday’s turnout was typical, because nothing about 2020 is typical.

“We’ve never had 1.3 million voters vote by mail before. We’ve never had a million people vote early,” she said. “It’s never been an election like this.”

While many of the Democratic and densely populated counties across Maryland reported no waits at the polls on Tuesday, some rural and Republican counties saw delays.

Kristen Scott, the executive administrative aide at Calvert County Election Board, said the county’s five voting centers reported waits as long as two hours throughout the morning and afternoon.

“It’s a higher turnout today because everybody is excited about this election, which is a good thing,” Scott said, adding that social distancing protocols were throttling how many voters could be processed at a time.

“Our workers are working as quickly as possible but also as safely as possible,” she said.

Maryland elections officials advised voters to show up to the polls Tuesday with a folding chair, water and a snack. The state’s June primary, like the one in the District, was beset by so many technology and balloting problems that politicians called for elections officials to resign. Ballot deliveries were botched for some voters, and long lines at some in-person precincts left voters disenfranchised.

For the general election, both Maryland and the District opened larger vote centers, rather than traditional, smaller precincts, to allow for better social distancing and larger crowds and that require fewer election judges to operate.

District officials say mailed and early in-person voting for the general election went much more smoothly, and they were hoping for that to continue through Election Day.

“My only concern is that the early-vote centers haven’t been more full,” D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) told reporters Monday. “It could be that people have already cast their votes . . . I hope that’s not the case, because we still have the opportunity to just blow out our turnout numbers in a D.C. election.”

The large percentage of mail-in votes — especially in Maryland and the District — may delay results for days or into next week, officials said.

In Virginia, Maryland and the District, officials will release results of in-person early voting when the polls close.

In Maryland and D.C., elections officials began tabulating some mail-in ballots early and will post those results then, too. As the night continues, results from Election Day voters will be released as they are counted.

All Virginia mail-in ballots received through Saturday have been scanned into vote-tabulating machines. Those results will be announced after the last precincts report their in-person tallies. Mail-in ballots received after Saturday will be scanned starting tomorrow and the mail-in ballot precinct count will be updated after 12 p.m. on Friday as local jurisdictions finish counting.

Fairfax, the state’s most populist jurisdiction, expects to have all mail-in ballots received by Saturday counted Tuesday evening, officials said.

Baines Charlson said she expects some Maryland counties to be tallying mail-in votes well into next week.

With smaller crowds, only minor hiccups arose Tuesday. A polling place in Hyattsville opened 30 minutes late as election judges struggled to get the electronic poll books running. A long line briefly formed at John R. Lewis High School in Springfield because the wrong polling equipment had been delivered; election workers had to use paper poll books as backups. Scattered lines formed at some precincts, but there were no widespread reports of extensive waits in the region by 3 p.m.

Some voters who cast ballots early found themselves at the polls on Election Day anyway. Cathy Robertson, 56, voted early, but her mother insisted on casting her ballot on Election Day itself, so Robertson escorted her to the polls at Duke Ellington School in the District. She said it gave her something to do on a nerve-racking day that she would otherwise spend worrying about the possibility of post-election clashes.

“I plan to watch TV all day,” she said. “I’m worried about hearing a sound and thinking it’s guns or mobs.”

Robertson, 56, said her husband was in North Carolina, a swing state, where he has spent the past three weekends canvassing. “He’s so nervous he can’t sit still.”