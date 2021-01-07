The joint session to count the states’ electoral votes devolved into unprecedented chaos Wednesday after rioters, encouraged by Trump, violently stormed the Capitol, breaking windows and pounding on doors. One person was fatally shot in the building and three others died of medical emergencies.

AD

AD

While a number of Republican senators abandoned their plans to object to states’ electoral votes after the mob violence, many House Republicans persisted.

Good, Virginia’s newest member of Congress, was the first in the delegation to say he would join the chorus of objections. In a Dec. 31 statement to The Washington Post, he cited “significant unanswered questions about the constitutional integrity of the voting process.”

Wittman tweeted on Monday: “Like many of my constituents, I have concerns that several states failed to follow the Constitution in conducting elections and deserve scrutiny to ensure a fair and free election.”

Harris told WBAL-11 he believed courts had not allowed sufficient investigation into alleged irregularities. “I will very likely object to several of the states where I think the outcome is probably in doubt,” Harris told the news station. “I am surprised that judges in these various jurisdictions haven’t allowed investigations to go forward or ordered that investigations go forward.”

AD

AD

Dozens of judges, including many appointed by Trump, have rejected numerous legal challenges to the election, the results of which have been recertified multiple times in the contested states. Then-U. S. Attorney General William P. Barr said there was no evidence that fraud impacted the election outcome.

Cline issued a statement on the eve of the vote count that repeated allegations from a failed Supreme Court lawsuit brought by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R). It argued electors in six states were unconstitutional because the states illegally changed their election laws.

And Griffith, on Wednesday morning, signed onto a statement with three dozen other Republicans which said: Taking this action today will not undermine our beleaguered institutions, as some critics charge, but rather reinforce and defend them.

AD

AD

Hours later, he joined Good, Cline and Wittman in condemning the violence that had forced them and other lawmakers out of the House chamber.

“Protests are a right, but must remain peaceful. I am deeply concerned and call for the immediate end of the unrest, rioting, and vandalism taking place at the Capitol,” Wittman wrote in the statement. “Please go home and allow us to finish the work of the people through the great American tradition of peaceful disagreement — not anarchy and violence.”

Republicans in the Senate joined House lawmakers in challenging results in Arizona and Pennsylvania, leading to debates in each chamber before each of the challenges was defeated. But no senators supported House lawmakers’ efforts to challenge the results in several other states.

As the proceedings continued into the early hours of Thursday, an impassioned speech from Rep. Conor Lamb (D-Pa.) prompted an objection by Griffith that appears to have led to a confrontation between Harris and other lawmakers.

Lamb accused the GOP objectors of trying to “strip this Congress of its dignity.”

AD

AD

“We know that that attack today, it didn’t materialize out of nowhere, it was inspired by lies — the same lies that you’re hearing in this room tonight,” Lamb said. “The members who are repeating those lies should be ashamed of themselves, their constituents should be ashamed of them.”

Griffith tried to have Lamb’s words struck from the record, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) refused, citing Griffith’s request as “not timely,” even though Lamb was still speaking.

As Lamb continued to talk, amid catcalls and jeers, an argument broke out between Harris and other lawmakers, according to reporters who witnessed the exchange.

“Sit down!” one lawmaker yelled, according to CNN’s Kirstin Wilson, who was acting as a pool reporter for the House press corps. The other replied, “No, you sit down!”

AD

AD

Harris and Rep. Colin Allred (D-Tex.), a former professional football player, then confronted each other in the aisle, with multiple other lawmakers joining in, including Rep. Al Lawson (D-Fla.), a former NBA player. No punches were thrown. But Wilson said the incident drew an appearance by the House’s Deputy Sergeant-at-Arms, who has the authority to hit lawmakers with a mace to stop confrontations.

Allred’s office issued a statement Thursday that said the Democrat became involved after seeing a disagreement between lawmakers “verge on physical confrontation.” Allred “approached his colleagues on both sides of the aisle with the hopes of diffusing the situation and bringing down tensions,” his office said.

The statement included a quote from Harris as well. “Nothing physical ever happened, or was going to happen,” Harris said. “Mr. Allred stepped in only to ease tensions at the end of a difficult day.”

AD

AD

All four Democratic senators from Maryland and Virginia, and the 14 Democratic House members from the two states, voted against challenging the election results.

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), a constitutional law professor, was one of four lawmakers tapped by Pelosi to lead House Democrats’ arguments to Republicans’ claims.

“Every objection we hear today maligning our states and their officials, both Republican and Democrat, has been litigated, adjudicated and obliterated in both federal and state court,” Raskin said from the podium early in Thursday afternoon’s debate. “The president has not just had his day in court, my friends, he has had more than two months in court looking for a judge to embrace these arguments.”

Not long after Raskin spoke, the rioting began.