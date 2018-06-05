Toward the end of the second of two debates held Tuesday among Democrats running for Maryland governor, one candidate congratulated viewers still paying attention.

“First, you deserve an award for stamina,” said Krishanti Vignarajah, a lawyer who was policy director to first lady Michelle Obama.

For several hours, the seven major Democratic candidates had said little that deviated from long-honed stump speeches. They all would like to improve public education, health care and mass transit. And they all agree a second term for Gov. Larry Hogan (R) would be terrible.

Among the more interesting questions was the one posed by Larry Young as the hopefuls appeared on his WOLB 1010 radio morning show: How would they avoid a repeat of the party’s loss to Hogan in 2014, when many Democratic voters lost enthusiasm and others crossed over to vote Republican?

Here’s how they responded:

●Former NAACP president Ben Jealous said his team knows how to turn out the vote, noting that he was called an unsung hero of President Barack Obama’s reelection after the NAACP helped turn out 1.2 million unlikely voters. “They said black men were discouraged, we likely wouldn’t show up to vote. That year we set records for black male voter turnout.”

●Former Montgomery County Council member Valerie Ervin said she “would be Larry Hogan’s worst nightmare, an African American woman, a progressive with a record in elected office who will fight for all Maryland.”

●Prince George’s County Executive Rushern L. Baker III said: “We have to take the lessons of 2014. And that is, if no one thinks it matters who the governor is, why come out?” He said he has spent his campaign, along with eight years as county executive, trying to show people it does matter. “But it means that we have to be able to go out there and show people how we’re going to make it different.”

●Tech entrepreneur Alec Ross, like Jealous a first-time candidate, said, “the Democratic Party desperately needs a reboot, and until it does, it’s going to keep losing and losing.” The political establishment features “a merry-go-round” of “the same old faces,” he said. “We are going to cut across the grain on that.”

●State Sen. Richard S. Madaleno Jr. (Montgomery) said his team — which includes people who engineered the 2016 Democratic primary victories of Sen. Chris Van Hollen and Hillary Clinton — knows how to win. “You might demean people who are career politicians,” he said. “Well, that means you’ve gotten in, and you’ve won elections, because you know what you’re doing.”

●Lawyer Jim Shea, another first-timer, said he can provide the party “a fresh face, a new look.” His campaign is focused on promoting economic growth, and it’s “going do the hard work of knocking on doors and meeting every single person we can so that we can bring this message” to voters, he said.

●Vignarajah, also running for the first time, recalled talking with Michelle Obama after the Democrats’ presidential defeat in 2016. “We are not going to win this election by just being anti-Trump or anti-Hogan,” she said, adding that her campaign will give Democrats a reason to show up “by remembering that we are the party that brings people together by what unites us, rather than dividing us based on prejudice and fears.”

The primary is June 26.