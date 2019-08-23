Facing opposition from residents and an appeal in court, the company that wanted to build a 4-million-square-foot warehouse in Upper Marlboro has decided to withdraw its plans, Prince George’s County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks (D) said Friday.

Two government officials familiar with the plans for the warehouse told The Washington Post last month that Amazon was exploring building a merchandise and logistics center at the site in Westphalia Town Center. The officials, who were privy to discussions, spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss confidential business dealings.

Alsobrooks did not mention Amazon by name in her statement, and Amazon has repeatedly declined to comment on its plans in Prince George’s.

“It is our intention to work with the company to identify more suitable locations in the county where they may be able to bring their products,” Alsobrooks said. “To those who purchased homes at Westphalia and were promised certain things, I want you to know that my administration will work with the developer to help bring the retail, dining and other amenities you were promised.”

(Amazon founder and chief executive Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

Alsobrooks had met with both residents and developers of the project, which broke ground in 2013 but has struggled to attract retailers. Residents who opposed the facility cited concerns about traffic, the environment and the value of their homes.

A group of about 15 homeowners have been meeting weekly about how to fight the project and have hired a lawyer, who filed appeals of two decisions made by the planning board and two bills passed by the county council.

Those bills, passed by the council in June, paved the way for the facility, adding “merchandise logistics center” to a list of allowed uses in Westphalia. The planning board approved plans for the project during a contentious nine-hour hearing last month.

Warren Sharon, who lives in Westphalia, said he was “very excited” when he heard that Amazon might be pulling back from the project and hopes the county will now move more slowly in finding development that is right for the space.

But Sharon said residents are still worried about the zoning change that would have enabled a warehouse to be built in the mixed-use zone, which residents said left them feeling blindsided. He said that residents plan to talk with their lawyer next week about the future of their fight in court.

When residents bought in Westphalia, they were promised bars, restaurants, two community pools and a school. The only major development on the horizon, though, was the warehouse.

Briana Bostic, whose family bought a home in Westphalia last year, said she started crying with relief after hearing about the canceled plans.

“I’m just so, so happy,” said Bostic, a doctoral student at Johns Hopkins University. “But I know we have to be really vigilant — a year from now it could be another warehouse owner.”

Read more:

Officials: Amazon exploring a massive logistics center in Prince George’s County

These residents might have welcomed Amazon’s HQ2. But they don’t want its warehouse.

Prince George’s didn’t make Amazon’s list. But the county could still be a winner.

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news