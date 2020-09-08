For the next 30 hours, Woodson extracted bullets from fellow soldiers, cleaned their wounds, rescued four Brits from drowning and amputated one soldier’s foot, before finally collapsing from his own injuries.

AD

AD

“Dozens, if not hundreds, of lives of his fellow soldiers were saved” because of his “outstanding courage and bravery,” said Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), who is leading a push in Congress to award Woodson a posthumous Medal of Honor.

On Tuesday, Van Hollen and other members of Congress were joined by Woodson’s widow, Joann Woodson, as they unveiled bipartisan legislation to authorize the president to award the medal 15 years after Woodson’s death.

He is one of an untold number of Black service members passed over for the Medal of Honor whose cases have received renewed attention decades later, as their families and historians try to correct a historical record in which the contributions of Black service members are often left out.

AD

Of hundreds of thousands of Black Americans who served in World War II, not a single one was awarded a Medal of Honor. Nearly a half century after the war ended, an Army investigation found that racism was without a doubt one of the main reasons.

AD

Woodson, who eventually earned a degree in medical technology, settled in Maryland, where he met Joann and became director of the morgue at Walter Reed Army Medical Center in the 1950s. He had been awarded a Bronze Star, but a memo unearthed by Hervieux indicated he may have been considered for the higher honor and never given it.

“He was denied that Medal of Honor because of the color of his skin,” Van Hollen said Tuesday, joined by Sen. Patrick J. Toomey (R-Pa.) and Reps. David Trone and Anthony G. Brown, both Maryland Democrats. “So today, we are coming together to introduce legislation to correct this injustice, to right this historical wrong.”

AD

The legislation follows efforts by Van Hollen and the Congressional Black Caucus last year pushing the Army to reopen Woodson’s case. Assisted by Hervieux, they cited a memo to a White House aide indicating that Gen. John C.H. Lee believed Woodson deserved the medal.

“Here is a Negro from Philadelphia who has been recommended for a suitable award,” said the memo, cited in a letter Van Hollen and the Congressional Black Caucus sent to Secretary of the Army Ryan D. McCarthy. “This is a big enough award so that the President can give it personally, as he has in the case of some white boys.”

The Army said in response to Van Hollen last year that the documentation was insufficient. But Hervieux said additional details may have been lost in a 1973 fire at a military storage facility that destroyed thousands of records, including those detailing Woodson’s conduct on D-Day.

AD

AD

“Clearly his actions on June 6, 1944, were noteworthy,” the letter from Brig. Gen. Robert W. Bennett Jr. said, “however, I cannot direct my staff to proceed with this request for reconsideration based on the documentation provided.”

That’s why Woodson’s family is hoping Congress and President Trump will make it happen. Trone said he is writing a letter to the president this week to appeal to him directly to choose to honor Woodson “with the stroke of his pen.”

Joan Woodson, 91, has spent years advocating for her husband to receive the Medal of Honor.

Woodson was a humble man who did not often talk about his actions that day, his widow said.

“He felt he was out there doing his duty. That was his duty to his country,” she said.

AD

But toward the end of his life, every now and then, “I heard him talk about the injustice of not recognizing the Black soldiers on D-Day,” Woodson said.

“He was so surprised that everybody that saw ‘Saving Private Ryan,’ they came away thinking there really weren’t very many Black soldiers on D-Day,” she said.

They were married for 54 years when he died in 2005.