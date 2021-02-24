“This is a moment where we are facing unprecedented challenges that we must come together to solve,” Moore said in the statement. “As I prepare to step down as CEO of the Robin Hood Foundation in the next couple months, I’m reflecting on my experiences and the path forward.”
Moore’s potential plans were first reported by the website Maryland Matters.
Earlier this month, Moore announced that in May he would end his four-year tenure at the New York City-based Robin Hood Foundation, a nonprofit group that works on anti-poverty measures. Moore, who lives in Baltimore, has not held public office but is well known among the state’s power brokers.
Moore, who has a background in finance, is also an Army veteran, a Rhodes scholar and former leader of BridgeEdU, a nonprofit that helps disadvantaged students get into college. He has written several books, including a bestseller, “The Other Wes Moore,” that chronicles the disparate lives of two men with the same name.
Democrats outnumber Republicans by a 2-to-1 margin in Maryland, but the party has lost three out of the past five governor’s races. Gov. Larry Hogan (R) is term-limited, and Democrats are eager to reclaim the governor’s mansion.
Comptroller Peter Franchot (D) has announced plans to run for job. Other potential Democratic contenders include Prince George’s County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks, Baltimore County Executive John A. “Johnny” Olszewski, former U.S. education secretary John B. King, U.S. Reps Anthony G. Brown and David Trone, and former Democratic National Committee chair Tom Perez.