Prosecutors said during a bench trial that William Wayland, a 53-year-old man from Rockville who had been previously banned by regulators from providing mortgage assistance, pretended to be a lawyer and took thousands of dollars from Patricia Duckett, a public school aide whom he promised to help get a loan modification. Instead, they said, he told her to stop making her mortgage payments and pocketed the money she gave him. Duckett, who The Post wrote about in 2019, lost her home of 19 years.