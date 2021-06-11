“What you did to her, you don’t get over something like that,” Prince George’s Circuit Court Judge Dorothy Engel said in court in Upper Marlboro Friday. “It’s not right.”
She sentenced Wayland to five years for theft and three years for not providing a necessary contract. She also gave him a three-year suspended sentence for taking money before providing mortgage services, meaning he could be sent back to prison if he violates his probation. She ordered Wayland to pay Duckett $6,000 in restitution.
Duckett, 66, sat with her granddaughter, wiping away tears. She spoke briefly in court, saying that because of Wayland’s actions, she ended “up losing everything I worked for for 40 years.”
Other victims also spoke in court, including Edward Morgan, who said he ended up losing his home in Oxon Hill because of Wayland’s actions.
Morgan, a paramedic, accused Wayland of targeting Black homeowners in his scheme. He said that he was always on time paying Wayland, and that Wayland never delivered the services he promised.
“He should be held accountable,” he said.
The stories that Morgan and the other victims shared during the trial had many similarities with that of Duckett’s. They said Wayland was at first charming, showing them what he said were law-school diplomas and promising them he had never lost a case.
But when Duckett started receiving foreclosure notices, she said Wayland stopped returning her calls. She was evicted from her District Heights home in 2019.
It was not until linking up with a pro bono lawyer, Wala Blegay, that she learned that Wayland had been banned by regulators since 2014 from providing mortgage assistance in Maryland and was on probation after pleading guilty in 2018 to eight mortgage assistance relief violations in Montgomery County.
Wayland declined to address the court on Friday. Engel, the judge, said that Wayland’s ignoring of the previous court order helped informed her sentencing decision.
“Quite honestly, Mr. Wayland,” she said before he exited court, “if I could give you more time, I would.”
In a news conference after the sentencing, State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy praised the court’s decision and thanked Duckett for her testimony.
“What he did was outrageous,” Braveboy said of Wayland.
