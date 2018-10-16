Gov. Larry Hogan (R) endorses Amie Hoeber in her bid to unseat U.S. Rep. John Delaney (D) in 2016. (Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post)

David Trone, the Potomac Democrat, has funneled another $4.5 million of his personal fortune into his bid to win a Maryland House seat, leaving him with far more in the bank than Amie Hoeber, his Republican opponent.

Trone, who has spent more than $12 million of his own money on his campaign, has $3 million on hand as he heads into the final three weeks of his race to succeed Rep. John Delaney (D) in the 6th congressional district.

Hoeber has only $132,000 in her account, but her campaign is being assisted by two political action committees, which have spent a total of $1.4 million on her behalf in recent months.

The co-founder of Total Wine & More, a national chain of liquor stores, Trone, 62, underwent what his doctors called successful cancer surgery last month after disclosing that a tumor was found in his kidney.

In the six weeks leading up to his operation, a period during which he went through chemotherapy treatment, Trone invested $1.5 of his own money into his campaign, according to campaign finance reports filed Monday. Two weeks after surgery, he loaned the campaign an additional $3 million.

Hoeber, 76, a national security consultant who served in the Reagan administration, has spent $300,000 of her own money on the campaign, her reports show. It is her second attempt to win the House seat that stretches from the heavily Democratic precincts of Montgomery County to more conservative western Maryland.



David Trone, the co-owner of wine megastore chain Total Wine & More, campaigns in front of the Shady Grove Metro stop in Derwood, Md. (Brian Witte/AP)

Her husband, Mark Epstein, a Qualcomm executive, has contributed $400,000 to Values in Electing Women, the political action committee that has spent over $1 million supporting Hoeber. The second PAC helping Hoeber, Defending Main Street, has spent nearly $400,000.

The campaign to succeed Delaney, a three-term lawmaker who is leaving Congress to run for president, is regarded as Maryland’s most competitive House race.

Trone’s campaign for the House is his second bid for a congressional seat. In 2016, during his first run for public office, he spent more than $12 million while losing the Democratic primary in the 8th congressional district to then-state Sen. Jamie Raskin. Raskin went on the win the seat.

Two years later, Trone used his vast financial resources to overpower seven opponents in the Democratic primary for Delaney’s seat.

Between his two campaigns, he has spent more than $25 million, an amount that has led his opponents — from the Democrats in the two primary races to Hoeber — to accuse him of seeking to buy his way into public office.

But Trone, who casts himself as a pragmatist, counters that his wealth allows him to eschew special interests.

The 6th District, which also encompasses Cumberland, Frederick, Washington and Garrett counties, used to be majority Republican, until redistricting after the 2010 census shifted a large swath of liberal Montgomery County into its boundaries (the redistricting has been challenged in court). It still includes a significant minority of GOP voters, andHoeber expects to fare well by promoting her support for Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, who leads Democratic challenger Ben Jealous by double digits.

But Hoeber is campaigning at a moment when another Republican — President Donald Trump — is deeply unpopular in Maryland.

Hoeber, in a recent interview, praised the president for his handling of foreign policy, including moving the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem and “opening a communications channel to North Korea.”

“He’s not a man I would want to spend personal time with,” Hoeber said of Trump. “I don’t like his style but I don’t think we hired him for his style. We hired him for the results and I think he’s getting them.”

Describing herself as a conservative on issues relating to the economy and foreign policy, Hoeber said she is personally opposed to abortion but believes women should have the right to choose — a position that puts her out of step with many establishment Republicans.

“Government should stay out of it,” she said.

Despite Trone’s distinct financial advantage, Hoeber insists that her defeat two years ago positioned her for success in this election. “Now I know the district, I know the people, I know the issues,” she said. “I can tell you where the potholes are in any road in Cumberland [County] you want to name.”