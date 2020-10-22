As federal stimulus talks drag on in Congress, Hogan (R) announced he would use roughly half of the budget savings from last year to expand existing and fund new state programs to help floundering small businesses. The sum roughly doubles what the state has already pumped into similar programs.

“It’s a desperate situation,” Hogan said. “Many businesses … they’re hanging on by a thread. They may not make it another month or two.”

Requests for help from Maryland’s small business community has far outpaced resources — even with roughly $10 billion worth of aid from the federal Paycheck Protection Program going to 81,000 Maryland businesses, the governor said.

In just two weeks in late March and early April, nearly 20,000 small businesses applied for aid through the Maryland Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant Fund program, prompting state shut down the application window start a waiting list that still remains. About 4,000 applications were approved before the state ran out of money. In July, Hogan put another $45 million into the program to whittle down the backlog, and he announced Thursday that the latest infusion of $50 million will clear the entire backlog of businesses that qualified and had been waiting since the spring.

It was not clear Thursday whether the state will begin accepting new applications.

The largest share of new funding announced Thursday — $100 million — will go to what Hogan calls the Emergency Rapid Response Fund for Small Businesses. He said the money will be set aside until the administration determines how it could best be used.

“We wanted to have some flexibility,” Hogan said. “None of us have a crystal ball.”

If federal aid arrives before the end of the year, the rapid response money might not be used, he said.

A new program will give $50 million in grants for the state’s roughly 11,500 restaurants, which amounts, on average, to $434 per business. The money would not have to be repaid, and it could be used on a variety of expenses such as expanding outdoor dining, paying rent, upgrading technology to improve carryout business or buying personal protective equipment. Local governments would dole out the money.

The state had initially expected enormous budget deficits for the fiscal year that ended June 30 because of pandemic-related shutdowns. But the multibillion dollar infusion from the first few waves of federal help, plus some belt-tightening in Maryland’s budget, left the state with $500 million more than expected.

Another existing program that helps small businesses avoid layoffs will grow from $10 million to $30 million, with the money going to a range of things from supplementing employee’s income to helping finance telework operations so that employees can stay on the job.

A series of smaller initiatives aim to help keep hard hit businesses afloat, including $20 million for local entertainment and “Main Street” small businesses; $5 million in low-interest loans for disadvantaged entrepreneurs, $3 million to arts organization and artists, and $2 million to promote “hometown tourism” by marketing local stores, businesses and attractions.

“We’re hoping these are the right things and that it will be enough, but we really don’t know,” Hogan said, adding that what the state’s economy really needs is a major stimulus package from the federal government.