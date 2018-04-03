Maryland lawmakers reached a compromise Tuesday night to fulfill their promise to protect residents from an expected tax hike due to the federal tax overhaul.

With less than a week before the 90-day legislative session ends, lawmakers scrambled to address several weighty issues before leaving Annapolis on April 9, including plans to reduce violence in Baltimore and make schools safer.

Members of the House of Delegates and the state Senate wrapped up negotiations Tuesday evening about the best way to shield residents from a tax increase, although the details of that agreement will not be unveiled until Wednesday, said Del. Anne R. Kaiser (D-Montgomery), chair of the Ways and Means Committee.

“I’m happy that we are able to agree on a good mix of tax bills to help Maryland taxpayers,” Kaiser said in an interview following the negotiations.

The Senate’s original bill would have increased the standard deduction that residents can take for three years — up to $2,500 for individuals and $5,000 for taxpayers filing jointly — while the House bill proposed permanently indexing the standard deduction based on inflation.

The state comptroller’s office estimates that up to 700,000 taxpayers who would have previously itemized their deductions will now claim state standard deductions because of federal actions.

Maryland Senate Budget and Taxation Committee Chair Edward J. Kasemeyer (D-Baltimore County) said the compromise reached included a more modest standard deduction increase than the state Senate initially proposed, and with permanently indexing for inflation as the House suggested.

“I think it’s a very good compromise, adding the indexing is a very good thing for taxpayers,” he said.

Lawmakers are also considering a bill to expand the Earned Income Tax Credit.

Democratic leaders in both chambers and Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said at the beginning of the legislative session that they would work together to return to taxpayers the additional local and state revenue expected because of the federal changes. But the state Senate set aside Hogan’s bill, which would have returned all the revenue to taxpayers, and which Kasemeyer said was so costly that it “wasn’t practical.”

Hogan spokeswoman Amelia Chasse said the governor thought the bill passed by the state Senate was “an important step in the right direction to keep this money in the pockets of hard-working Marylanders” and would like to see the House “match or exceed the Senate’s commitment.”

“We are hopeful that the conference process will result in a bill that provides the most tax relief to the most citizens,” she said.

Also on Tuesday evening, the House Judiciary Committee went line by line over a 52-page bill, passed in the Senate earlier this month, that imposes longer minimum sentences on repeat violent offenders and drug traffickers. During the debate, Del. Pam Queen (D-Montgomery) said the “comprehensive” crime bill does not address the root causes of violence and will do little to stop the shootings that plague Baltimore. “There is nothing in this bill that is going to make me feel more protected,” said Queen, who works at Morgan State University.

Sen. Steve Waugh (R-St. Mary’s) said Tuesday that a school safety bill, which gained momentum following the shooting at Great Mills High School, could be considered on the Senate floor as soon as Wednesday following tweaks made by the Budget and Taxation Committee. Among other things, the bill provides funding for securing buildings and specifies qualifications for school resource officers.

Hogan’s $5 billion incentive package to lure Amazon’s second headquarters to Montgomery County earned initial approval in the House of Delegates on Tuesday, after it advanced in a narrow committee vote last week.

Although some lawmakers have questioned whether the package is too generous, administration officials say it is necessary to give Maryland an edge over the other 19 finalists, which include the District and Northern Virginia. The second headquarters is anticipated to create 50,000 jobs.

A bill that imposes a 10-day limit on how long the state has to place an inmate in hospital treatment after he or she has been deemed incompetent to stand trial is heading to the governor’s desk.

The House gave final approval to the measure late Monday night.

The legislation has been dealing with a mental health-care crisis that has frustrated judges for decades and has resulted in contempt of court charges against the last two state health secretaries for failing to eliminate a chronic wait list. The wait time has been as long as 60 days. Late last year, the state Department of Health imposed a 30-day limit.

On Tuesday, the Senate advanced several House bills, including a measure that bans bump stocks, devices used to accelerate the firing of semiautomatic weapons; another that creates an Office of Inspector General for the Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission, and one that allows evidence of past sexual offenses during the trial of a repeat sexual offender.

The Senate delayed action on a bill designed to diversify ownership of medical marijuana licenses after a lengthy debate over whether former drug felons should be able to obtain a license in the state’s burgeoning industry. The bill has a lifetime ban for drug kingpins and a seven-year restriction for other drug felons.

Sen. Justin Ready (R-Carroll) offered an amendment, which failed on a 23-23 vote, to ban all felony drug offenders from ever receiving a license.

The Senate agreed to an amendment from Sen. Anthony Muse (D-Prince George’s) that prohibits immediate family members of state lawmakers and members of the Hogan administration from obtaining licenses within two years of the official leaving office.