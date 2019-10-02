Hubert James Williams in Washington, D.C. on July 25. He was hospitalized after being assaulted Saturday while sleeping on a park bench. (Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post)

Under increasing public pressure to compensate five wrongly convicted men who spent decades behind bars, Maryland’s Board of Public Works is weighing whether to give itself a deadline to act.

Two of the three board members said Wednesday that they should have a plan in place by Oct. 16 for deciding how much to pay the five men, one of whom is homeless and was hospitalized after being assaulted Saturday while sleeping on a park bench, according to his pro-bono attorneys.

The lawyers had twice asked the board to approve a $35,000 interim payment to help the man, Hubert James Williams, get stable housing and substance abuse-treatment.

The board did not act that request, nor mention it publicly when it met to approve other state spending on Wednesday.

But Comptroller Peter Franchot (D), who is weighing a bid for governor, urged an Oct. 16 deadline to come up with a plan, and Treasurer Nancy Kopp (D) immediately agreed.

“They need to be compensated as soon as possible,” Franchot said of Williams and four other men whose attorneys have petitioned the state for a total of $12 million. “They were deprived of years of freedom, opportunity and time with their family and friends, and the very least we could do is compensate them in a timely and fair manner.”



Clockwise from top left: Walter Lomax, Hubert James Williams, Lamar Johnson and Clarence Shipley. They and a fifth man, Jerome Johnson, are seeking $12 million from the state of Maryland after being imprisoned for a total of 120 years for crimes they did not commit. (Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post)

The third member of the panel, Gov. Larry Hogan (R), was absent from the meeting and did not respond to a request for comment on Franchot’s proposed timeline. His designee at the meeting , Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford, did not express an opinion on the timeline, but said the governor was not responsible for holding up a compensation decision.

The five exonerees have been waiting as long as 19 months for the state to approve their requests, which would amount to $100,000 for every year wrongly imprisoned.

Maryland is among 35 states that permits such payments, has been is among the slowest at approving them. The last Maryland exoneree was paid 15 years ago.

More than 10 weeks have passed since a joint letter from the mens’ attorneys asked the state to “swiftly” negotiation and approve the compensation. Hogan, who chairs the Board of Public Works, has said the panel does not have adequate guidelines in place for deciding such awards. Last month he asked the board’s lawyer to work with the office of the state’s chief administrative law judge to come up with a process for doing so.

On Wednesday, without mentioning Williams by name, Rutherford said he had learned that morning that one of exonerees was hospitalized. He said the state was trying to secure a bed in a state substance-abuse treatment facility and searching for a way to transport the exoneree there.

“We’re looking to see if there’s something we can do for one of the individuals who is suffering right now,” Rutherford said at the meeting.

Lawyers for Williams, who spent 11 years in prison for an attempted murder committed by someone else, said they were not notified of the state’s efforts to secure treatment for their client until contacted by a reporter.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news