One of hundreds of thousands of young black Americans struggling to find work even in a booming national economy, Williams was unsure how to act in a job interview or what constituted business attire. She tested below the eighth-grade level in math.

She was in the second week of a federally funded workforce development course when her instructor told the class to “write down 400 things you want to achieve, have or do by the age of 40.”

Williams scribbled 120 items in 10 minutes. Most of her classmates did not make it past 40. “Never have $0.00 in my bank,” she wrote. “Pay all bills off.” “Potty train Logan.” “Purchase a home.”

The federal government spends about $19 billion a year on such programs. President Trump has proposed slashing that funding in each of his three budgets, arguing that there is not enough evidence that they work. Proponents, who have persuaded Congress to maintain the funding, say rolling back workforce training would exacerbate already stark racial and education-based gaps in employment at a time when income inequality is the highest it has been since the government started tracking it.

Over five months, Williams took remedial math classes, learned how to conduct herself in an interview and landed her first career-track position — an economic development internship in a small Maryland city that borders the District.

But there was not initially funding in the city budget to hire her permanently. And she struggled at times to prove herself to skeptics and balance her responsibilities at home with her boss’s expectations.

As one week rolled into the next, Williams worried about her bills, what she would do if she was not offered a full-time job and whether the program could deliver on the future she imagined.

“This program has the best intentions,” Williams said a few weeks before the internship ended. “But is it reality?”

Disparities despite a booming economy

Unemployment rates in this country are historically low. But young African Americans are still twice as likely as their white peers to be unemployed.

Carolyn Heinrich, a public policy professor at Vanderbilt University, said apprenticeships run by the private sector, which Trump has touted as an alternative to those paid for by the government, tend to help people with prior training or higher skills. While research on the federally funded programs is not conclusive, Heinrich said there is enough evidence to show that they boost employability and earnings for young adults with little education or work experience.

The program that Williams joined, Knowledge Equals Youth Success, received $1.7 million in federal funding last year. It offered 10 weeks of classroom lessons, with a $150 weekly stipend and a 12-week paid internship.

Demetra Smith Nightingale, an institute fellow at the Urban Institute who was the chief evaluation officer for the Labor Department from 2011 to 2016, said the effort sets participants up for success by paying them throughout the process and closely pairing the lessons with actual work.

“The real problem in the workplace system is the lack of resources,” she said, noting that the United States invests little compared with most Western countries — Germany spends six times as much of its gross domestic product, for example, on programs that reach 50 percent of its young people.

Williams was raised in Prince George’s County, which has some of Maryland’s lowest-performing public schools. She wanted to be an architect, but her trouble with math got in the way.

After graduating from Dr. Henry A. Wise Jr. High School in Upper Marlboro, she took a few community college courses, dropping out when money ran low.

Her first full-time job, at 18, was at a seafood chain where she worked 11-hour shifts. She later loaded trucks at Harris Teeter, worked overnight as a 7-Eleven cashier and did customer service at Spirit Airlines’ baggage claim at Baltimore Washington International Marshall Airport. Here workday there began at 4 a.m.; she dropped her son at the babysitter at 2 a.m. to get there on time.

When she was out of work for nearly a year, she started a home catering business and braided hair to pay the bills. Then she saw a flier about the workforce training program.

“I had been thinking short-term, and that was how I had gotten to where I was,” she said. “I knew I had to start thinking long-term.”

In class, instructor Martin Copeland mixed advice on workplace ethics, writing professional emails and saving money with more lighthearted topics, such as strategies for thrift-store shopping: “You take a deep breath. You take a bottle of water. And you take your time.”

He referred to those in the course as “my kids” and said he wanted to fully prepare them for the workplace — including the ugly parts.

“Let’s have a real conversation,” he said one day. “In the workplace, unfortunately, your hair can be weaponized. People are getting fired for their hair.”

Heads nodded. “That’s some bull----,” one young man mumbled.

“Say it, say it louder — because it is,” Copeland said, flipping through slides showing dreadlocks, weaves and fades. He told the students — most of whom, like him, had grown up in Prince George’s — that their hair always needs to be “neat, fresh and well groomed.”

Williams told Copeland early on that she wanted to work in government, which she thought would give her the experience to one day run a business of her own.

Ronald Hopkins, head of economic development in Mount Rainier, Md., said he knew she was the right person to be his assistant two minutes after meeting her.

But getting the internship was just the beginning.

On-the-job challenges

Williams thrived in her first weeks, attending business meetings with Hopkins and organizing events on her own. The mayor gave her career advice. She distributed surveys to learn what city officials could do to help businesses.

She grew close with her fellow intern, a young artist named Renzel Danforth who worked at the nonprofit Gateway Media Arts Lab. In his spare time, he helped Williams design a logo for her side gig catering.

Before the internship, Williams had not heard of Mount Rainier, an eclectic enclave of 8,000 where vacant storefronts abut vegan restaurants. But she quickly grew comfortable there.

“I feel like it was meant to be,” she said, grinning, as she walked with Danforth one day. “But I’m still nervous when I talk to people. I feel like they’re looking for me to have flaws.”

A few weeks into the internship, she had worn yoga pants at a staff bowling event. Hopkins said his boss told him to tell Williams they were inappropriate. Williams was embarrassed. She said she had not known what else to wear.

“I’m not going to lie — it can be a challenge,” she said shortly after. “Even today, I was wondering, ‘Is my dress too short?’ And I didn’t know who to ask.”

To Hopkins, the incident illustrated the prejudice he has seen colleagues direct toward minorities from workforce programs over the course of his career.

Williams was not the perfect intern, Hopkins said. She was sometimes late. Other times, she gave him attitude. But he knew she had promise. He told colleagues he would forgo a raise to keep her full time. But he was still waiting for approval in the final week of the internship, often clashing with his boss, who said there was not enough funding.

Then, disaster struck. Danforth, the young artist, was arrested outside a Chinese carryout after allegedly stabbing a stranger. He told police the man and two others had threatened him.

Williams was distraught. She had been with Danforth earlier that afternoon. He had never been anything but kind to her and to everyone in the office. Williams worried about him, and whether the arrest would affect how her colleagues viewed the workforce program and — by extension — her.

Eventually, Hopkins told her the most he could offer her was part-time work: 24 hours a week at $19.49 an hour.

She went over her monthly bills: $800 for rent; $330 for day care, which she splits with her son’s father; $80 for her phone; $120 for car insurance; and about $240 for groceries.

She would not be able to pay them.

'A weight has been lifted'

Williams started braiding hair more often on weekends to earn extra money. Her back ached, and she felt guilty about spending less time with Logan.

Frustrated and nervous, she considered returning to community college. But she was still enjoying her work, building relationships with local businesses as they tried to grow.

Just before Thanksgiving, she learned there was an opening in city hall as an administrative assistant. Williams woke up early the morning of the interview, hopeful the months of struggle were ending.

She got the job, which paid $20.68 an hour, plus insurance. In addition to the administrative work, she could do business development with Hopkins.

Now her bills are paid off and she is saving money, for the first time she can remember. She has started working out more and persuaded her office colleagues to do a “biggest loser” challenge to encourage everyone to be healthier. She is planning a vacation.

“I feel like a weight has been lifted,” she said, throwing her hands up. “It’s like I have a security blanket that I never had before.”

Last month, a jury acquitted Danforth of all charges. He promised to finish a logo for her hair business that he had been designing for free.

The things Williams wrote that she wants to do before turning 40 are starting to seem more possible.

Recently, she went back to the classroom in Upper Marlboro where she had begun her journey nearly a year before. She told a new group of workforce students that everything had worked out for her and that, if they stuck with the program, she thought it could work out for them, too.

Then she interviewed potential interns.