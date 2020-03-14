The action was one of several taken during a rare weekend session as legislative leaders consider adjourning the normal 90-day session early as the virus continues to spread. Normally, the session would end April 6.

AD

“There has been a lot of discomfort about how we come out of this financially,” King said of the coronavirus outbreak.

AD

The bill, which received initial approval in the Senate, would set in place a 10-year plan to expand prekindergarten; increase funding to schools with a high percentage of poor, special-education or limited-English students; raise teacher pay and increase standards; and add programs to ensure that students are prepared for college and careers.

Under King’s amendment, the per-pupil increases would be limited to the rate of inflation if the state’s revenue estimates in December fall 7.5 percent or more below the estimate made in March. The decision on funding would be made annually.

AD

Sen. Paul G. Pinsky (D-Prince George’s), chairman of the Senate Education, Health and Environmental Affairs Committee and a strong proponent of bill, said he supported the amendment “given the environment” of uncertainty in the country and throughout the world.

AD

House leaders did not immediately embrace the idea.

House Majority Leader Eric G. Luedtke (D-Montgomery) noted that the General Assembly convenes every year and could slow the programs if the economy warranted it.

“We meet every year and we can make adjustments as necessary every year,” he said.

The decision by the Senate was one indication of the impact the virus is having on lawmaking.

Both the Senate and House of Delegates advanced emergency coronavirus legislation that would give Gov. Larry Hogan (R) the power to reduce the expense of virus testing, bar price gouging and offer job protections to workers under quarantine.

AD

Both chambers added temporary unemployment benefits for people out of work for reasons tied to the virus — quarantine, caring for a sick family member or a layoff.

“The laws were not set up for this type of situation,” said Sen. James C. Rosapepe (D-Prince George’s).

AD

Also in the Senate, some of the tax increases crafted to pay for the education overhaul advanced, though lawmakers also tacked on an emergency amendment that would dedicate the first year of revenue to either responding to the pandemic or shoring up the state’s finances in the event of an economic downturn.

One of those taxes is a first-in-the-nation plan to tax large social media companies such as Facebook and Google for digital ads that target Maryland consumers. The move is expected to generate $250 million a year, according to legislative analysts.

AD

Rosapepe said social media platforms should help shoulder the cost of educating state residents because online ads “are highly dependent on people being able to read.”

Tucked into that bill is a separate provision that doubles the tax on cigarettes from $2 to $4 a pack and applies it to vaping products and e-cigarettes. The House of Delegates recently approved a similar tobacco tax increase.

AD

Another tax increase granted initial approval by the Senate would for the first time apply the state’s sales tax to digital downloads, including mobile app purchases, renting movies on iTunes, downloads of e-books and gaming software, along with streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hulu.

AD

The tax increases given preliminary approval by the Senate have been pitched as modernizing the state’s tax code to match the current economy, and crucial to pay for the education overhaul.

The Senate could grant full approval to the taxes and the education reform bill on Sunday. The measures could provoke a veto from Hogan, who has vowed to stop tax increases and criticized the education plan as “pie in the sky” and too costly.

However, Hogan has endorsed a plan to spend $2.2 billion completing every school construction project in the state over the next five years. The Senate gave preliminary approval to the plan on Saturday; it has already passed the House and is one of the top priorities lawmakers are rushing to approve as they face increased pressure to adjourn.

AD

AD

The legislature met under heightened restrictions imposed on Friday that barred lobbyists from State House legislative chambers and allowing them to enter state office buildings only by appointment.

There were several absent, including former Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr. (D-Calvert), who has cancer. In a brief interview, another lawmaker reported a mild fever.

As lawmakers discussed measures to respond to the virus, several offered defenses for remaining in session despite widespread advice from public health officials to limit large gatherings.

“I know there is an opinion by some that we should rush out of here,” Sen. Brian J. Feldman (D-Montgomery) said. “But I think we are essential personnel.”

AD

Several Republican lawmakers said they thought it was ill-advised to remain in session.

AD