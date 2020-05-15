The changes took effect at midnight in Virginia and will begin at 5 p.m. Friday in Maryland. But with the orders have come much trepidation as coronavirus cases continue to rise across the region. Some jurisdictions have postponed reopening until new cases decline and testing protocols are improved.

The District and its suburbs remain in a virtual lockdown. Much of Northern Virginia kept stay-at-home orders in place, as did suburban Maryland, where coronavirus outbreaks have been most severe.

D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) has ordered the shutdown through at least June 8. Baltimore and Richmond have also remained closed.

The regional shutdown has been devastating for workers and business owners. More than 103,000 jobless claims were filed last week in the District, Maryland and Virginia, bringing the number of people who have sought jobless benefits in recent weeks to 885,000. As reopening began Friday, it provided some socially distanced hope that commerce could make a comeback.

Jim Daugherty was driving home from a grocery store Friday morning when he spotted it — a line outside a barbershop in Warrenton.

Maybe, he thought, that meant his barbershop would also be open. He had largely avoided the news since the virus shut down society (too depressing), but remembered reading about a reopening.

He pulled up to Lee Christner’s Barbershop in the heart of leafy downtown to find its double doors wide open and the owner standing in the middle of an empty room wearing a clear plastic face shield and clutching a can of sanitizing spray.

“Do you have a waiting line,” Daugherty, 60, called from behind a white mask, “or how does this work?”

The owner, Kim, who declined to give her last name to protect her privacy, nodded and pointed at an empty black chair: “Just let me disinfect it first,” she said.

Daugherty waited outside as Kim wiped and sprayed the chair, the scissors, the comb, the shaver — everything she had touched while helping the customer just before Daugherty, one of at least half a dozen men whose hair she had cut that morning, the first day barbershops could reopen in Virginia.

After a hard month with no customers — and no way to pay the rent, Kim said — there was suddenly too much business. Although she tried to give her full attention to Daugherty’s curly mop, she was interrupted a few snips in when the phone rang.

“Yes, you can come at 7,” she told the phone. “Yes, tonight. Seven o’clock tonight.”

For the nine men and women pedaling furiously on stationary bikes in a suburban Richmond YMCA parking lot Friday morning, the return to a group class was a welcome break from weeks of sad, solitary exercise.

“I could hardly sleep last night I was so excited about coming to the Y,” said Susan Freeman, 66, who arrived early for her spin class at the Tuckahoe YMCA in Henrico County. “This is like a second home here.”

Sign-up for the class opened at 8:30 a.m. the previous morning. Five minutes later, it was booked, said Brandon Rice, the YMCA’s wellness director.

“It’s awesome,” Rice said. “We’re so happy to have people back.”

The facility had 30-minute classes from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Friday, with 30-minute breaks in between to clean equipment. Bikes and weights were supplied, but nothing porous. For yoga classes on the soccer fields, that meant no blocks, straps or foam rollers. Yogis had to bring their own mats.

Each class could have nine participants and a teacher, in keeping with the state’s 10-person limit on gatherings. Staff members wore their required masks but most members — spaced more than 10 feet apart — opted against the coverings as they huffed and puffed.

In the Maryland and Virginia counties that have begun the reopening process, the emphasis is on caution. Conditions for reopening prioritize safety, social distancing and cleanliness. No one wants another outbreak that will require the tighter restrictions to return.

In Virginia, restaurants already licensed for outdoor seating can reopen at half-capacity with social distancing requirements. Barber shops and hair and nail salons can open for appointments and with strict guidelines. Nonessential retail stores can open with limits on the number of customers allowed in the store. Employees are required to wear face masks, and customers are strongly encouraged to wear them.

While religious organizations can hold services, gatherings must be at 50 percent capacity and are subject to other safety requirements. Movie theaters, concert venues, amusement parks, bowling alleys and indoor gyms remain closed.

“Virginia will slowly and deliberately ease some of the restrictions, but not all,” Gov. Ralph Northam (D) said.

In Maryland, many similar precautions are in place, although restaurants remain closed for in-person dining. Gov. Larry Hogan (R) is replacing a statewide stay-at-home order with a “safer at home” policy that relaxes some restrictions.

The new policy allows some nonessential retailers to reopen, including clothing and shoe stores, pet groomers, animal adoption shelters, carwashes, art galleries and bookstores. But they must remain at 50 percent capacity or less, employees must wear masks, and other social distancing restrictions must be observed.

Even with the announced reopening in both states, it remained unclear how many residents would feel safe enough to venture out to restaurants, make hair appointments, shop in retail stores while maintaining appropriate social distance or attend services at houses of worship that have been shut down since mid-March.

The number of new coronavirus infections and deaths in the Washington region continued to rise Friday, as the District and two states combined to report 77 deaths and 2,077 new infections.