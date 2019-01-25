

Cecil "Ray" Exum watches television as President Trump holds a news conference late Thursday afternoon. Trump was responding to the outcome of the two Senate votes that attempted (and failed) to end the partial government shutdown. (Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post)

After a month of partial government paralysis, as a second payless payday neared for 800,000 federal workers, one of them, Cecil Exum, sat at a folding table in a relief center a mile from the White House, discussing his cable TV and Internet bill with Verizon reps named Frank and Michelle. On the floor beside him were three tote bags filled with fresh fruit and vegetables, given to him moments earlier by a bevy of volunteers. Now Exum punched up his Verizon account on his cellphone: $288.24, past due.

Quietly, self-consciously, as if he were guilty of something, he said to Frank and Michelle, “I guess I’m going to need your help managing my situation.”

It was Wednesday, Day 32 of the longest U.S. government shutdown in history. Outside the relief center — set up by a nonprofit group in the old premises of a defunct restaurant just a lunchtime stroll from the halls of Congress — the line of federal employees waiting for free food and other giveaways, and for utility-bill consultations, stretched 100 yards in a frigid wind.

“Thank you very much, ma’am,” Exum said to Michelle, who was nodding empathetically and telling him not to fret, that Verizon would cut him slack.

Exum, 51, prides himself on being polite. Eleven years in the D.C. National Guard taught him that, and so did his parents.

“Thank you very much, sir,” he said to Frank before he stood and gathered his bundles.

He is a $42,000-a-year security guard at the Smithsonian Institution’s Anacostia Community Museum in Southeast Washington, a job he enjoys. He is a cancer survivor since 2014, though lately his white blood cell count has been elevated, and he’s worried. He lives in a 921-square-foot rancher with his wife, Sonja, who had to give up her job at a deli counter after she hurt her back. Their rent is $1,600 a month. They have long dreamed of buying a home and adopting a child, if they could only put some money away. But you know how it is for a working person; it’s always one thing and the next weighing on a thin wallet.

And then this.

'Man-made disaster'

While President Trump and congressional Democrats wage political war over the president’s much-promised Southern border wall, Exum is working full time, and often overtime, patrolling vacant corridors in a shuttered museum. “Roger that — got to guard the artifacts!” After another week of 40-plus hours on duty, he will check his bank account Saturday morning and see no direct deposit, same as two Saturdays ago. “I’m going to miss rent” for February, he said, lugging his produce sacks to a table stocked with pet food and cat litter in gallon Ziploc bags. He and Sonja have a tabby named Thor.

“The first time I came in here,” last weekend, “it took a lot out of me,” he said of the relief center, opened by the nonprofit World Central Kitchen on Day 25 of the shutdown. “I’m used to being self-reliant, trying to do things right in my life. It’s about your dignity. I mean, I believe in charity work. I’ve done stuff with So Others Might Eat. Then all of a sudden, you’re not the person helping anymore; you’re the person needing help. And you ask yourself: How did it come to this?”



World Central Kitchen has set up a pop-up distribution center in a closed restaurant space next to the U.S. Navy Memorial to help federal workers. Hundreds of people who have been going without a paycheck because of the partial government shutdown have taken advantage of the site to receive food, household items and resources information. (Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post)

Before he sat down at the Verizon table, Exum, of Capitol Heights, Md., already had spoken by phone with sympathetic customer-service reps at T-Mobile, Pepco and the Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission. They cut him slack, too. But there’s a payment due on his 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander, and he still has to deal with his auto insurance. As for his landlord: “We had a discussion. We’ll see.”

He pushed open a door and stepped into the cold. The queue of federal workers snaked along Pennsylvania Avenue NW by the U.S Navy Memorial, around a corner and up a block to Seventh and D streets. Under hooded winter coats, they wore business suits and overalls, janitor smocks and police uniforms, their eyes cast down, shuffling like a Great Depression bread line.

“I’ll tell you this,” said Exum, “I now know that people who are homeless are maybe just unlucky. People think they’re homeless by choice. No, they aren’t. Maybe they lost a job, or they lost a family, or they had some medical issue. Maybe they just fell on hard times that they didn’t see coming.”

He said, “Me, I’m done, just about broke.”

World Central Kitchen, which delivers nutritional food relief at natural disaster sites, was founded by celebrity chef José Andrés, who is no friend of Trump’s.

After Andrés backed out of a deal to open a restaurant in the Trump International Hotel, near the White House, months of highly publicized civil litigation ensued, ending in a private settlement. Since 2010, Andrés’s group has set up emergency “clean cooking” kitchens following hurricanes, earthquakes and volcano eruptions, in Hawaii and Guatemala, Haiti and Indonesia, Houston and Puerto Rico.

“And now, right here in Washington, D.C.,” said executive director Nate Mook, leading a tour of the relief center. “Here, it’s a man-made disaster.”

In space once occupied by the 701 Restaurant, a pricey establishment for the expense-account set in Penn Quarter, a cafeteria-like eatery opened Jan. 16 for needy federal employees. Wednesday’s fare was Philly cheesesteak subs; steamed rice bowls; winter vegetarian soup; apples, oranges and bananas; and chocolate chip cookies. The giveaway tables debuted a day earlier.



A view from inside the World Central Kitchen pop-up. (Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post)

There are tote bags filled with carrots, zucchini, squash, onions, garlic and rice, “so people can go home and make little meals,” Mook said. The International Fund for Animal Welfare offers the pet food and cat litter. And Lisa Oksala of the Greater DC Diaper Bank is on hand. “Diapers, baby formula, period products and incontinence supplies,” she said at her table. Sitting nearby were account specialists from Pepco, Comcast, Washington Gas and the D.C. Water and Sewer Authority, along with Verizon.

“We’ve served over 27,000 meals in the past week,” said Mook. In the “resource center,” meaning the giveaway area, “we had about 1,500 people come through the first day. I mean, we’ve been really overwhelmed. We were expecting, in the restaurant, maybe a couple of thousand people would come in the first day, but we had 4,000 in here, and the numbers keep going up.”

He gestured out a window at the workers in line.

Their expressions, their demeanors, were not like those he has seen at catastrophes around the globe. Victims of tsunamis and wildfires usually don’t seem embarrassed.

“In the aftermath of a natural disaster,” Mook said, “there’s a sense of, yes, their lives are disrupted, but they know that everybody in the community is going through the same thing together. Here you have working people who suddenly realize, while normal life is going on all around them, they can’t put food on the table for their families, through no fault of their own.”

Many of them, approached for interviews, shook their heads and looked away. Their names, where they work, how they’re getting by — most declined to say. Are you a furloughed employee, one of 380,000, or among the 420,000 forced to work without wages? Are you a civil servant or a contractor? “No comment,” whispered a middle-aged fellow in a necktie, staring into the distance. As Exum said, it’s about the dignity of earning a living and the indignity of what’s been inflicted on them by a partisan stalemate. They want it to be over, and until it is, while they were shivering in a handout line, they preferred to be left alone.

“Our government, it’s crazy,” one woman, 35, said. “Our government is just sitting back, and it’s the private sector and charities who are stepping up and helping folks who are working folks, who get up every day and just want to go to their jobs.”

Heading to work, for no pay



In his Capitol Heights home, Exum finishes putting on his uniform as he prepares to head to a night shift. (Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post)

Exum checks his email just before he heads to work. (Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post)

Exum, who has been a security guard at one place or another for most of his adult life, joined the federal payroll at the Smithsonian five years ago.

He could talk all day about how much he enjoys working at the Anacostia Community Museum, in one of Washington’s poorest areas. “Walk the halls, make sure everyone’s safe. Assist the customers with their questions, try to give them a little history.” He brightened and said: “It was 1967, and the curator, Mr. Kinard, he thought there was need for a museum in that neighborhood — something positive, as opposed to liquor stores — so it was decided that a Smithsonian would be built in Anacostia. It’s D.C.-centric, all the history of the community. Like, for instance, did you know . . .” And on he went.

“School groups come from all over the country, people from everywhere,” he said. “Put it this way: Instead of having to travel the world, the world travels to me. I’ve met people from France, Germany, China. I’ve met people from Africa. It’s amazing.”

He said: “It’s a good job. It’s a blessing to be there.”

Less than a year after he was hired, Exum said, he found out he had non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. He said he didn’t miss a single shift at the museum while undergoing immunotherapy. “Jesus took care of that,” he said, and Jesus made him cancer-free, although regular rest, a healthy diet and daily exercise helped. Then last winter, he said, Sonja suffered a back injury at her grocery store job. She collects workers’ compensation now, which doesn’t amount to much. Exum said she recently filed a claim for a Social Security disability allotment, but “they’ve been real slow processing her paperwork with the government closed.”

A few months ago, after he began hearing about a potential federal shutdown, he did what he could to pile up money. “Pulling double shifts, 16 hours a day” at various Smithsonian museums, “and trying to get eight hours sleep in between. Getting eight hours sleep is fundamental to staying healthy if you’re a cancer survivor. But then I get up early in the morning to exercise, because that’s fundamental, too. And then I was trying to work my side job” painting apartments. “I was going like crazy.”

On Dec. 20, a day after his 51st birthday and two days before the shutdown started, affecting about a third of the federal government, one of his doctors called with news about his white blood cell count.

“They told me it was up slightly,” Exum said. “Now, I’ll tell you, I’m trying not to think about my cancer being back — no, sir, I’m thinking Jesus will take care of it. But I do need my regular rest, and I wasn’t getting enough. And all this stress. That’s got to have something to do with it.” He said he’ll know more after another test in March. In the meantime, he has to slow down.

Except he’s also going broke.

“I got rid of my credit cards long ago,” he said. “Reason being, I don’t believe in carrying a debt if I can avoid it. I use a debit card.” But there’s Verizon, notwithstanding the soothing words of Frank and Michelle, plus his other bills, “which can mount up quickly if you don’t stay on top of them. They need to be paid in whatever time they’ll give me, because I want to eventually own a house, and I don’t know what the government’s going to do about people’s credit ratings. Probably nothing. So don’t be surprised if you see me out doing Uber or Lyft. I mean, I got to do something.”

Leaving the relief center Wednesday, toting his bags of fresh vegetables, and a warm container of cooked ones from the World Central Kitchen, he walked along Pennsylvania Avenue, skirting the dreary ranks of his fellow workers, scientists and bookkeepers, custodians and cops, inching toward the doors. “It’s expensive to eat healthy,” he said, pleased with his haul, “and I got to eat healthy.”

Who’s to blame for all this?

He paused and sighed.

“Doesn’t matter.”