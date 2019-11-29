No further information about the circumstances of the shooting was immediately available.

— Dan Morse

and Justin Wm. Moyer

Triple shooting in SE leaves one man dead

One man was killed and two others were wounded after a shooting Friday morning in Southeast Washington, according to police.

AD

Officers near the 3000 block of 30th Street SE heard gunshots shortly before 11 a.m. and arrived at the scene to find a man and woman shot, said D.C. Police Assistant Chief Robert J. Contee III.

AD

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the woman suffered what appeared to be minor injuries, Contee said. The woman was taken to a hospital along with a third victim, a man who showed up at a fire station seeking medical help, Contee said. Both are expected to survive, Contee said.

Police are searching for the gunman, who was last seen fleeing on foot, Contee said.

— Lynh Bui

MARYLAND

Six hospitalized after apartment fire

About 75 firefighters battled a blaze early Friday at an apartment building in upper Montgomery County.

AD

Officials said the fire broke out about 5:30 a.m. on the third floor at the Cider Mill apartments in the 18000 block of Lost Knife Circle in the Gaithersburg area.

At least a dozen people were evaluated for possible medical treatment, and six people — four adults and two children — were transported to a hospital. One of the adults was hurt after possibly jumping from the low-story building, officials said. That person is said to have a “traumatic injury,” according to fire officials.

AD

About a dozen people were displaced after the blaze.

Officials said the main fire damage was in the living room and kitchen. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

AD

— Dana Hedgpeth

VIRGINIA

Teen charged in Springfield shooting

A teenager was arrested in North Carolina and charged with murder in a shooting in Virginia on Thanksgiving Day, authorities said Friday.

About 1:10 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a report of gunshots in the 6100 block of Dinwiddie Street in Springfield. Ever Deras-Borjas, 30, of Springfield was found with upper-body injuries, Fairfax County police said. He died at a hospital.

Police said Friday that a 17-year-old is in custody in Buncombe County, N.C., and has been charged with murder and weapons counts in the fatal shooting.

The teenager, who was not named, is awaiting extradition to Virginia, according to police.

AD

AD

— Lynh Bui

and Justin Wm. Moyer

Coast Guard flag returned to ship

A World War II veteran has returned a Coast Guard flag to its home ship after the flag spent nearly 80 years in a wooden trunk.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Thursday that the flag belonged to 96-year-old Alex Obrizok of Selma, N.C. He returned it last week to the USS Tampa, a Coast Guard cutter based in Portsmouth, Va.

During Obrizok’s time in World War II, the USS Tampa escorted merchant ships with soldiers and supplies that were bound for Europe.

Obrizok took the ship’s flag home after the war. It stayed in his possession for decades.

But he met a woman this fall who recently served on the USS Tampa. That’s when Obrizok decided to return the flag. He said it belonged on the ship.

— Associated Press

AD