A measles case has been confirmed in Maryland, authorities said. People are considered immune to measles if they were born in the United States before 1957, previously had measles or have had two measles vaccine shots, the Maryland department of health said in a statement. (Seth Wenig/AP)

A case of measles has been confirmed in Maryland, and authorities informed Maryland residents that they may have been exposed.

The state’s Department of Health said anyone who might have been at an office building in Pikes­ville on Tuesday may have been exposed. Specifically, the department said, exposure might have occurred at the building at 4000 Old Court Road between 9 a.m. and 1 a.m. , the department said.

People who may have been exposed elsewhere were being notified directly, the health department said.

Measles is contagious and spreads readily to people who are not vaccinated, by coughing, sneezing and mouth secretions. The department said the virus may remain in the air for up to two hours.

The health department said people, particularly the unvaccinated who were at the Old Court Road address, should watch for any early measles symptoms, especially fever.

One confirmed case was reported last year in Maryland. It involved travel from the country of Georgia, the health department said.

