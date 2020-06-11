Media outlets said they had a First Amendment right to access the entire process, but U.S. District Judge Robert Payne sided with corrections officials.
In his ruling issued Wednesday, Payne said similar lawsuits have also been rejected in Oklahoma and Arkansas.
The ruling can be appealed. A lawyer for the media outlets said they are disappointed in the ruling and assessing their options.
The procedures spelling out the rules and procedures for executing inmates in Virginia were revised in 2017 to keep more of the process out of public view after attorneys raised concerns about how long it took to place IV lines during the execution of Ricky Gray.
The new procedures have been used once since then, in July 2017.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.