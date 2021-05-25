Oakes’ family said hazing played a significant role in the death. Oakes had received a bid to the Delta Chi fraternity and attended a party where he would receive his “big brother” the night before his death. Partygoers attending the Delta Chi fraternity party handed Oakes a large party of whiskey and told him to drink. Authorities found him dead the next morning. The next day, the university and the fraternity’s headquarters suspended the chapter.
A review by the university’s Student Organization Conduct Committee is expected to be complete this summer, said Michael Porter, the university’s associate vice president for public affairs.
The university issued a four-year ban on the chapter in 2018 after repeated violations, including providing underage students with alcohol, but later lowered the suspension to one year, the newspaper reported.