LINTHICUM, Md. — The Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission is allowing a company picked to grow the drug to compete again for a license while two of its former executives await trial on charges of smuggling cannabis oil.

The Baltimore Sun reports the commission reinstated MaryMed on Tuesday after an administrative judge found “no reasonable likelihood” the company participated in smuggling a half-million dollars in cannabis oil from Minnesota to New York state in 2015.

State regulators had been concerned MaryMed didn’t notify them quickly enough that its ownership structure changed. It was separated from sister companies in Minnesota and New York and from the former executives scheduled to stand trial in Minnesota. The commission says it’ll monitor the trials’ outcome.

MaryMed spokesman Andrew Mangini says they look forward to completing final licensure approval.

