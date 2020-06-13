State and local officials across the country ran into a confusing international market as they sought to secure personal protective equipment this spring.
The lawsuit alleges that the Republican consultants who founded Blue Flame — John Thomas and Michael Gula — suffered damage to their personal reputations as a result of the bank’s actions.
Chain Bridge Bank rejected the claims. The bank “acted properly and fulfilled its legal and regulatory responsibilities,” spokesman Rich Danker said.
Ethan Bearman, Blue Flame’s general counsel, said the lawsuit was the beginning of a process “of setting the record straight” about Blue Flame. He said the company “has persevered and completed deliveries to satisfied customers.”
