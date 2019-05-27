Deloris L. Ruddock, 95, sat with her metal cane at her side and her purse on her lap and began going through her wallet looking for her military discharge paper.

She was in a VIP tent on Seventh Street NW on Monday, wearing a pink baseball cap and big earrings, and she flipped through pictures until she found it: a small, laminated card that said she had been a PFC in Company D, of the 6888 central postal directory — the “Six, triple Eight.”

She didn’t understand all the fuss, she said, as she and two other veterans of the only African American unit from the Women’s Army Corps to deploy overseas during World War II waited for Washington’s annual Memorial Day parade to begin.

But fuss there was as she, Indiana Hunt Martin, 96, and Maybelline Campbell, 98, were celebrated on a warm, breezy day devoted to the memory of those who perished in service to the country and to the lives of those who served.



Private Maybelle Rutland Campbell holds her medals for her service during World War II in her hands while gathering with a group of African American Women's Army Auxiliary Corps members (WAACS) along Constitution Avenue in Washington on Monday. (Astrid Riecken/For The Washington Post)

The three women were among thousands who gathered in and around Washington Monday to observe the day with speeches, salutes, and commemorations of the fallen.

Vice President Pence visited Arlington National Cemetery and placed a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns, as people thronged the World War II Memorial, the Navy Memorial and other sites on and around the Mall.

Norma and Ron McGihon, of Chantilly, made their annual trip to the World War II Memorial with a floral bouquet that included a dark purple bloom from a clematis that had belonged to her late mother.

They left the flowers and an American flag near the Montana section of the memorial in honor of Ron’s late father, Charles, of Montana, and four other veterans who were family members or friends.

“You come to a place like this and it’s so much bigger than all the stuff that’s going on right now politically,” said Norma McGihon, 70, a nurse. “Our country’s so much bigger, and our Democracy will be fine. Because of all this.”

At the Second Division Memorial, the 18-foot-tall golden sword on Constitution Avenue NW, Arlington’s Boy Scout Troop 164 helped to salute the fallen from that famous army unit, whose history spans World War I to the war in Iraq.

The short ceremony included remarks from retired Maj. Gen. Gary S. Patton, no relation to the World War II general, who commanded a brigade of 4,000 Second Division men in Iraq, in 2004 and 2005 and lost 68 soldiers killed in battle.

“We were put in a very hostile place against a resilient insurgency infested with . . . terrorists ,” he said in an interview at the site Monday.

The death toll in Iraq “pales in comparison to the thousands that were lost in World War I, World War II with the Korean War, but it’s a connection,” he said. “So this is sacred ground.



A man in uniform walks through Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day, 2019. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

In Falls Church, several thousand people watched the Northern Virginia city’s annual Memorial Day parade from lawn chairs and sidewalk curbs in front of their homes.

The event was a showcase of the Washington region’s diversity, with Bolivian Tobas dancers sashaying past in Andean costumes adorned with bright feathers, followed by Scottish bagpipe troops and a Chinese Falun Dafa band banging “yaogu” drums.

Alvaro Portillo, 47, snapped pictures of a Falun Dafa float decorated with nylon lotus flowers, just ahead of several local Democratic candidates hoping to secure support during the home stretch before the party’s June 11 primary election.

“You see a real sense of community here,” Portillo said, in Spanish. “It demonstrates the unity that we should all have, instead of the distance between us.”

Back on Seventh Street in Washington, the “Six-Triple Eighters” — legendary for sorting through a mountain of undelivered GI mail piled up in an English boys’ school — waited for the parade to begin.

They posed for photographs and greeted well-wishers.

Ruddock said the women had been given a job. They did the job, came home, and didn’t think that much about it. After the war, they went to work and raised families.

But Martin, the daughter of Georgia sharecroppers, still had her old Women’s Army Corps insignia, and pinned it to her T-shirt.

It bore the faded gold profile of the Athena, the Greek goddess of warfare and wisdom.