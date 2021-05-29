Memorial Day closings

Varied restrictions
|District
|Maryland
|Virginia
|Traffic, parking
|Rush-hour restrictions lifted. No city parking enforcement, except along D.C. Streetcar route.
|No parking enforcement in Montgomery and Prince George’s except at National Harbor.
|HOV restrictions lifted on Interstates 66 and 395. Meters not enforced in Arlington and Alexandria.
|Trash, recycling
|No collections; pickups slide one day to the end of the week. Fort Totten Transfer Station closed.
|No collections. In Montgomery and Howard, pickups slide one day to the end of the week. In Anne Arundel, Monday collections on Tuesday and Tuesday collections on Wednesday. Landfills and Montgomery Transfer Station closed.
|Regular county collections in Arlington and Fairfax. No collections in Fairfax City; Monday pickups on Tuesday. No collections in Alexandria; pickups slide one day to the end of the week. Landfills closed in Loudoun and Fauquier; open in Prince William.
|Liquor stores
|Montgomery ABC stores open from 12 to 5 p.m.; elsewhere at owner’s discretion.
|Open.
|Schools
|Closed.
|Closed.
|Closed.
|Libraries
|Closed.
|Closed.
|Closed.
|Local government offices
|Closed
|Closed.
|Closed.
Transportation services
●Metrorail is on a Sunday schedule with off-peak fares from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. After 7 p.m., trains every 15 minutes on the Red Line and every 20 minutes on all other lines. West Hyattsville, Prince George's Plaza, College Park-University of Maryland and Greenbelt stations are closed but served by shuttle boxes. Metrobus is on a Sunday schedule. MetroAccess will require a reservation; subscription trips are canceled.
●Ride On, DASH and Fairfax Connector are on a Sunday schedule.
●ART is running routes 41, 42, 45, 51, 55 and 87 only on a Sunday schedule.
●CUE is on a Saturday schedule.
●The Bus (Prince George’s) has regular service.
●PRTC Omniride, Loudoun Bus, MARC and VRE are not running.