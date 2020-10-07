Last November, the French government thanked Marian for what she did during World War II, bestowing the Legion d’Honneur on her in gratitude for her contribution to the liberation of France. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, a ceremony planned for March had to be scrubbed. The medal and accompanying diploma were sent to Marian by mail.

“We are forever grateful to the men and women who fought for our freedom and to whom we owe it today,” the award letter says.

Among those men and women was Marian. (And her friend? “She deserted me,” Marian said. “She went and got married in the States. My mother didn’t like that.”)

Before joining the Army, the farthest Marian had been from her Oil City, Pa., home was Ohio. After enlisting, it was off to Georgia for training, then by ship to Scotland, then more training in the English village of Wotton-under-Edge.

On D plus 10 — 10 days after Allied forces landed in France — a 22-year-old Marian and her comrades boarded a landing craft headed for Omaha Beach.

“We’d trained for all that time in England,” Marian told me in August when she spoke to me by phone from her home at Goodwin House in Alexandria, Va. “We were looking forward to going, until we hit the beach. Then you wished you were somewhere else.”

Because of the tide, the landing craft Marian and her fellow nurses were on could only pull in so far, meaning they had to wade the rest of the way.

“I’m tall,” she said. “I could go by myself, pretty much. Some of the small girls, the water was up to their heads.”

U.S. Marines helped them ashore. No sooner were they on the beach than they were told they had to get off the beach. The Germans were expected to bomb that afternoon.

The medical staff set up on a bluff overlooking the beach. That patch of ground would later be turned into the Normandy American Cemetery, the final resting place of nearly 10,000 Americans.

For the rest of the war, Marian and the 45th Evacuation Hospital pushed through France and Belgium, past hedgerows that gave the landscape an alien appearance to the Pennsylvania girl.

Marian specialized in orthopedics at first, treating soldiers who had lost limbs. Later she worked with brain injuries. During the Battle of the Bulge, the Germans bombed the yard outside the school building in which her hospital was set up.

“We evacuated who we could, and then we took the rest to the basement of the school building,” Marian said.

That was when Marian was most frightened, not for herself, but for her patients. She crawled in the darkened basement on her hands and knees, distributing medicine from a basket she held clamped in her mouth.

“Most of them were awake,” Marian said later. “It was deadly silent. I knew they were afraid. I just kept moving, patting them on the leg or arm as I went by.”

Marian returned to the United States in November 1945, an Army captain. She married another veteran: Michael Phillip Elcano, an artillery officer who had landed in Normandy 20 days after she had. Together they raised five children. Michael, career Army, died in 2007.

On Oct. 4, 2020, Capt. Marian Rebecca Sebring Elcano — Army nurse, Legion of Honor recipient — died of congestive heart disease. She was 99. She’d been able to see some of her family two days earlier, when they sat together in the sun.

“It meant a lot to her, that part of her life,” her daughter Mary Elcano said of the time Marian spent in the war. “I think it was one of the most significant molding experiences of her personality. It’s sort of like my dad used to say: If they’re not shooting at us, it’s not that bad.”