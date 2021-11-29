There is no shortage of reasons service in the military, time spent seeing things unimaginable to so many Americans, would trigger mental health issues. But when an Air Force sergeant killed himself this month at the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, it became clear how hard it may be for them to ask for and get help. Give an Hour is a network of volunteers who have been offering free and confidential counseling — away from official records and skeptical commanders — to the military community since 2005. A donation would help the network expand its services.