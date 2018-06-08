BALTIMORE — A mentally disabled man who had turned himself in on a traffic violation and was being held in a Baltimore jail has died.

A corrections spokesman tells news outlets that 31-year-old Deniro Bellamy was in a holding cell with other inmates at the Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Facility when a guard found him collapsed Wednesday night. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Bellamy’s brother, 27-year-old Zeke Bellamy, says he had a mental disability and lived in group home called Emerge. Zeke Bellamy says his brother didn’t have a driver’s license and was driving illegally at the time of the traffic violation.

Spokesman Gerard Shields says internal affairs is investigating, but there’s currently no indication of foul play.

