THE DISTRICT

Metro begins shutdown on Red Line Saturday

Starting Saturday, Metro will undergo a 45-day shutdown between Fort Totten and NoMa stations.

Through Sept. 3, no trains will pass through Brookland and Rhode Island Avenue stations. Instead, riders will be ferried onto shuttles that will be using a temporary bus-only lane on Rhode Island Avenue. The shutdown is expected to cause significant delays for commuters on the northeast end of the Red Line.

Metro officials are also encouraging riders to switch to the Green and Yellow lines for the duration of the shutdown — there will be additional trains running on those lines — and to consider using alternate bus routes instead of, or in addition to, the Red Line.

MARYLAND

Pr. George's captain charged with assault

A Prince George’s County police captain who had previously been suspended as a subject of an internal investigation was charged with assault in an unrelated case.

Police on Friday said Capt. Thomas Hart, 52, was charged with one count of felony assault and one count of misdemeanor assault in connection with a dispute involving someone Hart knows.

In April, Hart had been charged with theft and forgery, accused of forging a signature on a withdrawal check on an account he shares with his ex-wife, police said. Hart was suspended without pay.

The assault charge this month and the theft and forgery charges are separate from an internal investigation that started in January into “several unrelated matters.”

Police did not provide details of the assault allegations or the internal investigation.

An attorney listed for Hart could not be reached immediately for comment.

VIRGINIA

Man sentenced for Howard U. threats

A Virginia man was sentenced to 33 months in prison Friday for posting online threats to kill African Americans at Howard University, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Alexandria said.

John Edgar Rust, 27, of Alexandria, made the threats in November 2015.

Rust posted threats on the Internet forums 4chan and Reddit. He used a derogatory term for African Americans and said any blacks “left at Howard University after 10 tomorrow will be the first to go . . . After all, it’s not murder if they’re black.”

On one post, he listed his user name as “watchouthoward.”

During the sentencing Friday, U.S. District Court Judge Liam O’Grady found the threats constituted a hate crime, so Rust was given an enhanced sentence. At the time of the crime, Rust was on probation for sex offenses.