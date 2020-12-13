By Martin WeilcloseMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowDec. 14, 2020 at 3:43 a.m. UTCRail service on Metro’s Green Line was suspended Sunday night between the Columbia Heights and West Hyattsville stations, the transit agency said.Metro said the service suspension stemmed from what was described as a power problem at the Fort Totten station.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightMetro said it had called for shuttle buses to carry affected passengers. comment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy