I talked to a woman who has lost an hour of pay every day this week due to the delays, still making it to work late even though she’s leaving the house earlier and earlier. One day, she hired an Uber to try to get to work in downtown D.C. on time, but that made her break even. She had to hop on the bus at New Carrollton before she had a chance to give me her name — no way was she missing another connection to talk to me.