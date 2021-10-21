By suddenly pulling almost half the Metro fleet off the tracks, the folks at the Metro board are messing with the entire region.
I talked with riders like Broome, a food distributor, as well as a paralegal, a janitor, a computer programmer, a retail clerk, a university staffer, a nurse, students, and my son. Whether they’re traveling by bus, train or car, this week has been a calamity.
In U.S. District Court Monday morning, Judge James E. Boasberg, known as a stickler for punctuality who doesn’t tolerate tardiness, arrived at work 35 minutes late, thanks to Metro red line delays. He wasn’t happy and apologized on the court record for being late, exposing the guilty party right away: Metro.
And it’s not just straphangers who are suffering. If you take the Metro, your trains are late; if you take the bus, the buses are packed; if you decided to drive in, traffic is a hellish nightmare.
Why is all of this happening now and with so little warning?
It’s not simply because the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority is taking responsible safety precautions and fixing the flaws in the 7000 series that were at the root of a derailment last week.
No, they knew about these flaws for four years. Wheel assemblies on the 7000s have failed 31 times since 2017, the head of the National Transportation Safety Board said this week.
“The potential for fatalities and serious injuries was significant,” NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy said. “This could have resulted in a catastrophic event.”
And, like a kid who had four weeks to complete an assignment but is making life hell for the family because he waited to do it the night before it was due, Metro officials procrastinated, waited, laid low and didn’t wholesale fix the time bomb on their hands until their hand was forced by a derailment last week.
And now, not only do we know they risked riders’ lives for years, but the swift action to cover their cabooses cripples the region’s infrastructure.
“It still makes sense for me to take public transportation. It’s still cheaper than a car with parking and insurance and gas,” said Broome, who paid a colleague at work $10 to pick him up the other day because he was so late. “But this is ridiculous.”
I talked to a woman who has lost an hour of pay every day this week due to the delays, still making it to work late even though she’s leaving the house earlier and earlier. One day, she hired an Uber to try to get to work in downtown D.C. on time, but that made her break even. She had to hop on the bus at New Carrollton before she had a chance to give me her name — no way was she missing another connection to talk to me.
Waiting and waiting for her fiance to pick her up, Donna Lewis was trapped into telling me her story in the New Carrollton parking lot.
“The delays are annoying, yes, I’ve had to leave a little earlier,” said Lewis, who works in human resources at George Washington University and lives in Laurel. “But my main concern is how packed the trains are. I’ve been so careful social distancing, you know? Never sitting next to someone, keeping space between people. But it’s impossible now. The trains are packed. And my stress levels are off the rails.”
She’s right. My 14-year-old son doesn’t mind the long ride to music lessons two afternoons a week, or the possible covid-19 risk from being in packed trains. “But I couldn’t find a seat. In the middle of the day!” he said.
He was horribly late the first day and D.C. schools announced they wouldn’t count tardies on Monday. The next day, I drove him. D.C. traffic was a growling nightmare and the 20-minute drive to school took nearly an hour. Another tardy. The next day he got to the Metro 45 minutes earlier than usual. Late again. (Hi, attendance office!)
Maybe he needs to get up as early as Wayne Parker.
“I’m leaving a little after 5 a.m.,” said Parker, who lives in District Heights and works at the Columbia Lighthouse for the Blind. He leaves lots of time to get to work, slowly making his way through crowds with his white cane. “But this is messing with me big time. It’s making me late every day and I don’t know what to do now.”
He was working from home during the pandemic and had returned to the office just two weeks ago, when his eight-hour days became 13-hour days thanks to delays by trains and Metro Access service this week.
“This makes me want to stay home again,” Parker said.
The delayed, Sunday-night panic response to reduce the fleet was ridiculous and cost folks across the region in time, money and patience.
“We understand the impact this decision has on transportation for the DMV area,” the agency tweeted. “We apologize for this reduction in service and the inconvenience this is causing our customers.”
No, it’s bigger than that. Let me fix that tweet for you, Metro.
“We apologize for the loss in faith this creates for our 600,000 daily customers and their loved ones. And we would rather admit that something is wrong and fix it right away, than keep things quiet and risk all of your lives again.”
That’s more like it.
