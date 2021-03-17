She paced the station for 2½ hours, the suit said, in view of the station’s security cameras. She was “incapable, physically and/or mentally, of boarding a train for a safe destination,” according to the suit.
“At no time while Ms. Dancy was present on the platform of the Metro Station did any employee or agent of WMATA make any attempt to assist, or speak to Ms. Dancy, or to intervene when Ms. Dancy entered the train tracks,” the suit said.
Dancy eventually walked onto the tracks and was fatally struck by a train. The suit seeks $10 million in damages.
A spokeswoman for Metro declined to comment, citing the pending litigation.
Carla Dancy Hines, Dancy’s daughter and a plaintiff in the suit, said her mother was a retired elementary-school teacher. She originally was from North Carolina and was “pretty much self-sufficient.”
“She was happy-go-lucky,” Hines said.
John F.X. Costello, the attorney who filed the suit, said he hoped an investigation would show what went wrong.