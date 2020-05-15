Wiedefeld said the mask policy will not be enforced with any criminal sanctions. But he said the agency is trying to determine if it has enough masks to provide to passengers if there are disputes over the policy.
He said he hopes riders take responsibility and consider the health of others.
Amalgamated Transit Union Local 689, which represents most of Metro’s workers, tweeted: “This is necessary to keep transit workers and riders safe!”
