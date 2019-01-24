Metro will offer free rail and bus rides for federal workers impacted by the government shutdown, provided the board approves the measure in an emergency vote set for Friday afternoon.

Metro Board Chairman Jack Evans said the decision came at the urging of Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R), who announced Thursday that Maryland would waive fares for state transportation services such as MARC commuter rail and called on Metro to follow suit.

Evans said the gesture would send a message to federal workers who aren’t receiving paychecks but still have to report for work.

“We support them and we’re gonna allow them to ride for free on Metro and hopefully that will alleviate some of the concerns they have money-wise — those who have to work and aren’t getting paid,” he said.

Metro’s staff declined to comment Thursday night because fare policy is set by the board.

Evans said the measure has the support of both District board members and Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) and he expected it to pass. Asked if he planned to support the measure, board member Michael Goldman, who represents Maryland replied “absolutely, yes” and said Maryland’s other board member, Clarence C. Crawford, was expected to as well. With D.C. and Maryland’s board members signaling their support, the only question remaining was whether Virginia board members — who have repeatedly raised concerns about the agency’s operating expenses — would support the proposal.

Metro resolutions require buy-in from at least one member each from the District, Maryland and Virginia.

Earlier Thursday, Metro said that an estimated 21,000 federal workers would lose their SmartBenefits beginning Friday when the commuter benefits meant to encourage transit use are not disbursed by federal agencies.

Metro estimates that federal workers make up 40 percent of its rush-hour ridership. The agency said about 136,000 federal workers are enrolled in the SmartBenefits program.

Evans said those who want to ride can simply flash their federal IDs at fare gates and bus fareboxes to be admitted into the system.

Admittedly, he said, it could be an informal process.

“You’ll show a federal ID and go through the gate we have there” he said. “This is gonna be an honor system situation where a lot of people are gonna ride free on Metro.”