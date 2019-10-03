Metro stops running at 11:30 p.m. weekdays, 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 11 p.m. Sundays.

The Nationals are in a series against the Los Angeles Dodgers that begins Thursday in Los Angeles. Game 3 is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. Sunday at Nationals Park. If the series isn’t a three-game sweep, Game 4 will also take place at Nationals Park on Monday at a time to be determined.

AD

AD

Metro said it wants to let fans know early that it will remain open for the series to give them “a clearer, more predictable and customer-oriented approach to providing Metro service,” the agency said.

Metro General Manager Paul J. Wiedefeld said the transit authority would extend the same “flex” closing time for Washington Mystics fans if a Game 5 is played in the WNBA Championship series. That game is tentatively scheduled for Oct. 10 at the Entertainment and Sports Arena. In that case, the Congress Heights Metro station would remain open 20 minutes after the game ends.

— Justin George

MARYLAND

Exoneree to get treatment bed

Hubert James Williams, one of five wrongfully convicted Maryland men seeking compensation for his time in prison, will be transferred to a substance abuse treatment program Friday after he is released from Suburban Hospital, his lawyer said.

AD

AD

Williams, who is homeless, was assaulted Saturday in Silver Spring. His pro bono lawyers twice asked state officials to approve a $35,000 emergency payment to help him secure stable housing and substance abuse treatment.

But the state has so far failed to do so, or to act on petitions filed by Williams and four others seeking millions in compensation. Gov. Larry Hogan (R) has said the state needs better guidelines for how to determine the amount and timing of such payments.

Williams’s lawyer said Thursday that he will be transferred to Avery Road Treatment Center in Rockville, where he will stay for up to three months at state expense.

— Rachel Chason

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news

AD