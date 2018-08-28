Cars on a train on Metro’s Silver Line separated in Northern Virginia on Saturday, the transit agency said. Nobody was injured, and the train quickly halted. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

An eight-car Metro train separated into two segments over the weekend on the Silver Line in Northern Virginia, according to the transit agency. No injuries were reported.

About 70 passengers were aboard the Silver Line train Saturday when it the front cars separated from the back ones in the McLean area, a Metro spokeswoman said.

The decoupling separated the front five cars from the three in the rear. According to the spokeswoman, the separation occurred around 10:45 a.m. between the fifth car and the sixth one.

n response to the separation, the train’s brakes engaged as designed to do, and all cars halted safely, Metro said.

Metro said passengers continued their trips on another train.

The cause is under investigation, Metro said. It said all cars in the 6000 series have been inspected to prevent a repetition of the incident. Some cars in the 5000 series have also been inspected, Metro said.

Cars in the 6000 series went into service in 2006; the 5000 series cars are five years older.