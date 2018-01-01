Maryland State Police are trying to identify a young man who was struck and killed by a Metro Transit Police patrol vehicle as he tried to cross Route 301 in Brandywine on New Year’s Day.

The incident happened at 12:54 p.m. near the intersection of northbound Route 301 and Chadds Ford Drive, said Sgt. Charles Harvey of the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack.

He said the driver of the Metro vehicle, whom he declined to identify, is a K-9 officer who was heading to work with his dog. The patrol car was passing through a green light when the victim was struck. There is no crosswalk at that intersection.

Harvey said no charges had been filed, but the accident was still under investigation. Neither the driver nor the dog was injured.

Harvey said the unidentified young man was African American, between 18 and 20 years of age and wearing a blue bomber-type jacket, a green shirt, gray sweatpants, gray socks and black Adidas flip-flops.

Anyone with information about his identity is asked to call the Forestville Barrack at 301-568-8101.