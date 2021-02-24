Capital One offered to pay $320,000 in costs associated with the name change, but the cash-strapped Metro agency has indicated it wants more money than that to sell or lease the naming rights.
The Washington Post reports that Sen. Janet Howell, D-McLean, chairwoman of the Senate Finance Committee, inserted budget language to withhold funding from Metro if it doesn’t agree to the change. She said the bank is being unfairly “squeezed for money.” Capital One’s headquarters are located in Howell’s district.
The General Assembly has not yet approved a final budget, so it is not yet clear if Howell’s amendment will survive and become law.
