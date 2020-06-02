Mfume prevailed Tuesday in a crowded primary election held mostly by mail because of the coronavirus pandemic. He defeated nearly 20 candidates, including Cummings’ widow, in a majority-black district that includes parts of Baltimore and its suburbs. Democrats hold more than a 4-1 edge on Republicans in the 7th Congressional District.
Republican Kimberly Klacik won the GOP nomination to challenge Mfume in November. Klacik has appeared on Fox News and caught President Donald Trump’s attention with her social media posts that prompted the president to describe the congressional district as a “disgusting rat and rodent infested mess.”
Klacik has been advocating to help struggling parts of Baltimore through a federal program known as opportunity zones. The program, which is supported by Trump, focuses on increasing private investment in distressed communities with tax incentives for people who invest in real estate projects and operate businesses in designated low-income communities. The primary was delayed from April 28 because of the pandemic.
