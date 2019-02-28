A watch party for the Michael Cohen’s congressional testimony drew a diverse crowd at Duffy's Irish Pub Wednesday morning in Northeast Washington. (Petula Dvorak/TWP)

It just wasn’t the same in Dallas.

New Orleans — usually the Rex of all parties — couldn’t match it either.

Ohio? Don’t even bother.

California? Nope. Not even on the left coast.

I heard from political junkies from across America on Wednesday who were all alone with Michael Cohen’s Long Island accent and Rep. Mark Meadow’s rule-following indignation, who found themselves bereft without the geeky and unparalleled camaraderie you only get at a classic D.C. watch party.

It’s about Bloody Marys at 10 a.m. on a Wednesday.

Drinks named for congressional witnesses.

Howls, groans and fist-pumps to rival any Super Bowl crowd.

It’s about being proud of knowing what a rule of order vote means.

The D.C. watch party is our Mardi Gras, our Coachella, our Burning Man, or Burning Woman, depending on who is being grilled by a congressional committee.

“Yeah, I remember sitting there watching the Lewinsky thing, on Diego Garcia,” said political junkie Casey Callister, who was serving in the military and stationed on the equatorial atoll in the Indian Ocean during one of Washington’s noted scandals.

While D.C. was riveted by the impeachment hearings of President Clinton over his affair with intern Monica Lewinsky, Callister had no one with which to share the wonkish obsession over the nuances of an impeachment hearing. “It was just me. No one else was watching it all.”

Decades later, Callister righted that wrong by hosting one of week’s liveliest gatherings at the place he now co-owns in the nation’s capital, Duffy’s Irish Pub on H Street NE.

He had a heated beer garden, eight large-screen TVs and surround sound, everything tuned to the House Oversight and Reform Committee’s hearing with Michael Cohen, former attorney to President Trump.

Callister even had a drink created for the occasion, “The Flipper.” “It turns purple when you mix it, so it’s truly bipartisan,” he said. “It’s Russian influenced, a little bitter and 100 percent pardon free.”

I decided to pop in on the watch party. The place was packed. Though a good deal of the crowd was journalists looking for the same scene I was there to watch, there were plenty of locals. There was a man in a camo hat, a wonk with a badge around his neck, two women with “Abort Mike Pence” shirts, plenty of others filled the room after the cameras left. I had a delicious, though impotent Virgin Bloody Mary — trust me, it was painful to leave that Tito’s shot at the bar — and decided to leave.

Been to one watch party, been to them all. I wasn’t sure there was anything new to write here.

I’ve done an election night girl power party complete with Rice Crispy treats shaped into H’s for Hillary (ouch, that one hurt.)

There was a solemn gathering of Muslims bracing one another as President Trump was inaugurated (great food, dour mood.)

And the gathering of sexual assault survivors eating comfort food and watching Christine Blasey Ford testify about Brett M. Kavanaugh was raw and emotional.

I could feel the dread in the room at a party held by a group of Muslims in Virginia to watch Rep. Peter T. King’s (R-NY) anti-Muslims hearings back in 2011.

And few watch parties were as dark, snarky and hilarious as the one at the Dubliner Pub on Capitol Hill, an Irish wake for the GOP held by Never Trump Republicans on the night Trump accepted the Republican nomination.

Maybe they aren’t all alike, then.

I posted a quick photo from Duffy’s on social media and went back to my desk to work on other stuff. And the pings from all over the country started coming.

“I’ve tried watching it here in Dallas,” said an old journalism pal of mine, Brendan McNally. “Watching it by oneself without strong drink and politically minded chums is a mostly-annoying experience.”

A D.C. friend who recently moved to Ohio also weighed in.

“Aww, wish I was there,” she said.

And then, as I sat and watched the Facebook posts from my friends back in New Orleans during Mardi Gras, I heard from one, who was sitting alone, watching the hearing, with no one to cheer, gasp or jeer with. I tried to comfort her by minimizing the coolness of the D.C. watch party.

“Sounds better than Mardi Gras to me these days,” she lamented.

What?

And I thought back on the hilarious $5 “Moscow Mueller” drink special at The Bird restaurant in Shaw, offered every time Robert S. Mueller III produced a new indictment.

There was also the Union Pub on Capitol Hill, which offered a round of free drinks during FBI Director James B. Comey’s Senate testimony last June every time Trump fired off a tweet about him.

Or the places that give you a free drink on Election Day if you walk in with your “I Voted” sticker on.

Maybe they’re wonky and nerdy, a bit goofy and trite.

But the D.C. watch party is a uniquely insightful American tradition. It offers the deep, humanoid tribalism we seem to need sports for. And, depending on events, it’s also a little ephemeral and fleeting, unpredictable, even, pegged not to a calendar or a corporate profit stream, but to the making of political history.

It’s solidly ours, only in D.C. and pretty darn awesome.

Now, imagine the drink specials an impeachment hearing would give us.

