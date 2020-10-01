Hudson said he grew worried when Summers, who lived alone in Suitland, stopped calling in March and knocks at his door went unanswered.

“Michael was really trying to protect me, ” said Hudson, who later learned that Summers died March 22 at his home. According to the Maryland State Medical Examiner, he had contracted covid-19 and his heart eventually failed. He was 65.

During his career, Summers worked as an appraiser in both the District and Virginia, his family said. For the last two decades, he did work for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

“Michael was a very good appraiser,” said Hudson, who knew Summers for more than 30 years. Hudson added: “He also loved taking pictures. As an appraiser, photography is part of the job.”

Hudson said Summers was well respected in the field and taught essentials of the profession to peers.

Summers was born Aug. 10, 1954, to Mabel and John Summers in Nashville, family said. In 1970 his mother moved to D.C., where he attended McKinley Technical High School and graduated in 1972. He attended the University of Maryland at College Park.

His father and sister are deceased and his mother, Mabel Dozier, lives in Florida, family said.