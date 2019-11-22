Kathleen Doyle was 25 years old when she was killed in her Norfolk, Virginia, home in 1980. Investigators say forensic evidence led to Bowman’s arrest, although no other details were released.

Norfolk police Chief Larry Boone says, “No victim is ever forgotten.”

It’s not known if Bowman has a lawyer who could comment on the case. The next step is extradition to Virginia.

