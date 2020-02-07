Bowman is accused of killing Kathleen Doyle, who was the 25-year-old wife of a U.S. Navy pilot.

Bowman was turned over to Virginia authorities at an airport in Holland, Michigan, the Allegan County sheriff’s office said.

Separately, the sheriff’s office said Wednesday that it had recovered human remains under a cement slab at property owned by Bowman. The remains could be his adoptive daughter, Aundria, who disappeared at age 14 in 1989.