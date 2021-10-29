The flooding could affect all tidal shores in Maryland, Washington, D.C., and northern Virginia, the weather service said. Water levels were already elevated Thursday evening, but high tides are expected to be the highest from Friday until high tide on Saturday morning.
Several public school systems in Maryland were closed Friday. In Annapolis, several roads were closed Thursday night and the City of Annapolis Office of Emergency Management warned people to prepare for the possibility of extended road closures through the weekend.