The academy imposed disciplinary measures against Standage after a string of tweets last year, including one in which he said Breonna Taylor received “justice” on the day police in Louisville, Kentucky, killed the Black woman during a drug raid. Another suggested a drone strike against Antifa protesters.
The academy’s superintendent recommended his expulsion, and Standage sued in federal court to block his dismissal. A federal judge dismissed the lawsuit earlier this year, saying it was premature because Standage hadn’t actually been expelled.