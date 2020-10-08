Attendance will be limited to the academy’s students and a small support staff.
Midshipmen will sit by company with small roommate pods allowed to sit together. They will wear masks the entire game.
There also will be symptom and temperature screening of all midshipmen, support staff and stadium personnel.
There are roughly 4,400 midshipmen at the academy.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.