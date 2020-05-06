Pitzen said they’re also seeing a rise in risks associated with domestic violence, suicide, child abuse and drug and alcohol addiction. They’re also seeing more stress, anxiety and depression.
“There’s just an increased need for connection, to be quite honest,” she said. “Even at intake, clients are really testing the waters. They might not want to come in for behavioral health services per se, but they want that connection. So we’ve made a pivot at intake to explain the benefits of telehealth, that they would be connected to people face to face.”
